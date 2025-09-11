307th Bomb Wing Arrives in UK for Cobra Warrior 2025 Exercise

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, on Sept. 11, 2025, to participate in Cobra Warrior 2025 (CW 25-2).



The RAF-led Exercise has been hosted by the United Kingdom bi-annually since 2019, focusing on operational and tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment.



CW-25-2 will allow participating aircrew and support elements to train in areas like joint mission planning, integration, and tactical skills, ensuring our readiness to accomplish specific military objectives within a defined area and timeframe. It will also serve as the summative event for multiple U.K. Qualified Weapons Instructor courses.



“The primary objective of our mission during Cobra Warrior 2025 is to enhance interoperability with our NATO and allied partners while executing complex, multi-domain operations,” said Lt. Col. Kenny Squires, 307th Cobra Warrior Exercise Deployed Commander. “We’re here to train like we fight — in joint, coalition environments — so we can respond effectively to any threat, anywhere in the world.”



The training will be held at locations across England and involve forces from multiple NATO and partner nations. While in theatre, the bomber aircrews are scheduled to conduct complex training scenarios designed to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures that can be utilized in near-peer adversary engagement.



This is the second time the 307th BW has participated in a Cobra Warrior Exercise since 2019.



“The B-52 brings strategic reach and long-range strike capabilities to the fight. Exercises like Cobra Warrior 2025 ensure we keep a sharp edge,” said Squires. “For our team, it’s a chance to operate in a high-tempo, coalition environment away from home station and build readiness that underpins global deterrence. It also ensures our allies have exposure to heavy bomber integration and capabilities that they may not see regularly so that both of us are prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.”

