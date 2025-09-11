Four Indiana National Guard soldiers awarded Indiana Distinguished Service Cross

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Hoosier National Guard soldiers received the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross awards during a ceremony at Indiana National Guard headquarters at Stout Field today.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brett Milton, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig Adams, Sgt. 1st Class Adam Kabella and Sgt. Dalton McCollum with the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, based in Shelbyville, earned the awards for helping to save lives during Kentucky floods in February.



In one day, the Hoosier aviation soldiers provided hoist support and successfully evacuated 19 adults, five children including infants and six canines from the floods in Kentucky.



“Today we honor acts of courage and bravery – in the face of overwhelming odds, these soldiers answered the call without hesitation,” said Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana’s adjutant general. “Their selflessness under pressure reflects the best of our service – today we recognize them with gratitude for upholding the highest traditions of duty and valor.”



During the ceremony the four soldiers received their awards surrounded by the warmth of their fellow soldiers, family and friends. Yet in February, during below freezing temperatures, the crew members deployed from Gary and headed to Lexington, Kentucky to work with the Kentucky Air National Guard to conduct hoist operations.



"I was truly honored when asked to help our neighbors in their time of need, because that's really why we serve, to be there for our community and our country when it matters most," said Adams of Frankton.



Adams also said the crew couldn't do what they did without the assistance of their fellow Hoosier Guardsmen and that it takes teamwork.



"Being recognized today is something I’m very grateful for, but more than anything, I’m extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication our maintenance and operations teams put in every single day," said Adams. "It’s because of their effort that we are able to accomplish missions like this successfully."



The Indiana Distinguished Service Cross is the highest Indiana National Guard medal a soldier or airmen can earn. Originally established in 1962, this award is given to Hoosier Guardsmen who display acts of valor. New legislation in HEA 1111 allows Guardsmen to receive this award to those who contribute to save lives.



"These four individuals did not hesitate to answer the call, and this is why we tirelessly train, so when the call comes in Indiana aviation is aways ready, always there," said Col. Scott Oden, 38th Combat Aviation Brigade commander.



The narrative for the awards reads: the soldiers contributed to the lifesaving rescues of 24 civilians and six canines that keep with the finest traditions of Army aviation and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit, the Indiana Army National Guard and the U.S. Army.

