Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Earns The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval in mid-September, 2025, after a rigorous onsite review. This prestigious accreditation recognizes the clinic's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care. "Our staff will continue to maintain the exceptionally high level of patient care and safety we are known for, as we live our mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight," said Capt. James J. Driscoll, the facility's commander.

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point is proud to announce it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval after a rigorous onsite review conducted. This prestigious accreditation recognizes the clinic’s commitment to providing safe, high-quality care.



The accreditation encompasses the clinic’s Ambulatory, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services programs. Additionally, the Primary Care Home Port has received Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) certification which is another level in this accreditation process for PCMH. Our accreditation is now valid for the standard thirty-six months, and we remain committed in maintaining high quality care.



The Joint Commission is a global driver of quality improvement and patient safety in healthcare. For more information, visit www.jointcommission.org .



Earning The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval validates the clinic’s dedication to continuous compliance with nationally developed standards of care. The Joint Commission, a global driver of quality improvement and patient safety in healthcare, sets the standard for healthcare excellence.



"I, the Executive Officer, and the Command Master Chief are grateful for the hard work and contributions made by each staff member during The Joint Commission’s review of our facility," said Capt. James J. Driscoll, the clinic's commander.



During the three-day visit, The Joint Commission survey team meticulously inspected the clinic's operations, medical protocols, and patient safety procedures. The collaborative process involved scheduled and impromptu interviews, as well as comprehensive inspections.



The survey placed particular emphasis on patient safety procedures, including infection prevention measures, sanitization protocols, and hand-washing practices.



"Our staff will continue to maintain the exceptionally high level of patient care and safety we are known for, as we live our mission of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight,” said Driscoll.