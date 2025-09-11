Brig. Gen. Clayton Assumes Command of the 379th AEW

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND – Brig. Gen. Daniel C. Clayton assumed command of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing during an assumption of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, September 12, 2025.



Maj. Gen. David G. “Baja” Shoemaker, deputy commander of 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), presided over the ceremony.



Before assuming command of the 379th AEW, Clayton served as the Deputy Commander, First Air Force, Air Forces Northern, stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. There he served as the principal advisor to the First Air Force Commander, supporting the deployment, sustainment and redeployment of U.S. Air Forces under U.S. Northern Command.



During the ceremony, Shoemaker offered a warm welcome to Clayton as the incoming commander of the 379th AEW.



“Change is challenging but it drives us forward,” Shoemaker said. “Under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing will continue to push the boundaries and achieve success.”



Shoemaker presented the wing guidon to Clayton, symbolizing the formal assumption of command.



In his opening remarks as the newly appointed commander, Clayton acknowledged the 379th AEW’s personnel and their critical role in the CENTCOM region.



“To the men and women of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, past, present and future, collectively, you belong to the largest and most diverse, single organization across the United States Air Forces Central area of responsibility,” Clayton said. “I am excited for the opportunity to join your ranks and to lead such an incredible group of Airmen.”



Clayton also shared his expectations for the Wing’s future and emphasized the continued importance of the base’s mission.



“The mindset for this Wing is lean forward,” said Clayton. “By lean forward I mean be proactive, recognize changes in your operating environment and strive to get incrementally better every day... both as individuals and as an organization.”

