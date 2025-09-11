MSCoE hosts annual onsite

Photo By Tiffany Wood | Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort...... read more read more Photo By Tiffany Wood | Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, speaks to more than 65 senior leaders from across Fort Leonard Wood Sept. 4 during MSCoE’s annual onsite at the Pershing Community Center. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — More than 65 senior leaders from across Fort Leonard Wood attended the 2025 U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence annual onsite, Sept. 3 and 4 at Pershing Community Center.



This is the third onsite hosted by Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, who kicked off the meeting by addressing how the Army has evolved “immensely” since the past sessions.



“There is a ton of change going on right now in the Army,” Beck said. “What the Army needs from Fort Leonard Wood is two-fold: drive change and train,” which continue to be MSCoE’s priorities.



Those priorities will not change for MSCoE, Beck said, but what will change is how the team executes them.



The changes, outlined by Col. Micheal Kieser, MSCoE G3, are a part of MSCoE Optimization and the Army Futures Command and Army Training and Doctrine Command’s merger into the Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM.



According to Kieser, MSCoE Optimization is the restructuring and realigning of functions to ensure the center “effectively and efficiently” executes its missions across core functions and higher headquarters priorities.



“MSCoE’s assessment of its functions and structure started in 2024 and is now taking place nested with Army and higher headquarters directives to optimize force structure for a leaner, more lethal Army, focused on warfighting,” Kieser said.



In addition, Kieser added that under T2COM, all centers of excellence, to include MSCoE, will be restructured to follow a standardized functional and organizational model. Following initial restructuring, some centers of excellence might make some slight adjustments to the model based on assessments and special mission requirements, according to Kieser.



Some of the restructuring and realignments within MSCoE Optimization and the merger will include the consolidation of select functions within Garrison’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and MSCoE G3; the establishment of a center-level Transformation and Integration Directorate, including a Directorate of Training; and the evolution of the Maneuver Support Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate to the Future Capabilities Directorate.



The beginning phase of these changes started in August, and the final phase is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026, Kieser said.



Beck stressed the importance of focusing on MSCoE’s priorities – drive change and train – throughout the changes.



“We are going to focus on what the Army needs from us,” Beck said. “I am very passionate about everything we do on this installation. What we do, we’re going to do well.”



Other topics addressed during the onsite included unmanned aerial systems; Holistic Health and Fitness; ranges; training and training development; and the Integrated Prevention Advisory Group.