Army MP Corps to celebrate 84 years during regimental week

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Military Police School is preparing to celebrate 84 years of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps from Sept. 22 to 26 during regimental week at Fort Leonard Wood.



This year’s regimental theme is, “The Shield — Protecting the Force, Enabling the Fight.”



“This year we rally around our theme — The Shield — a symbol of protection, resilience and unity that defines who we are as military police. It’s a reflection of our legacy, our mission, and the unwavering strength, we provide across all domains of conflict and competition —across all our missions,” USAMPS commandant Col. Charles Green said.



This year’s events are scheduled to include:



MP Memorial Tribute, Sept. 22: The ceremony is set to begin at 4 p.m. in MP Memorial Grove. Lt. Col. Alex Foster, USAMPS chief of staff, said the MP memorial service is one of the most sacred events of the week because, “this is a tradition that is very important to USAMPS and our resident retiree population. We hold the memorial tribute up front to ensure we honor our fallen MPs prior to our other regimental week activities.”



Regimental Jump, Sept. 22: Soldiers are set to jump between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forney Drop Zone. “The 503rd MP Battalion of the 16th MP Brigade will be conducting a jump that includes four chalks of 10 jumpers,” said Sgt. Maj. Chad Hickey, 14th MP Police Brigade Operations.



Order of the Cross Pistols spouse event, Sept. 23: MP spouses and family members are invited to participate in a day of MP activities starting at 8:30 a.m., in MP Memorial Grove. Some of the activities planned for this year include lunch at the 795th MP Battalion’s Army Warrior Restaurant, Warrior Rappel Tower training and a hands-on tactical experience. The cost to participate is $7.10, which covers the meal at the Army Warrior Restaurant. Participants are asked to register by Sept. 19 by completing this form.



Regimental Ride, Sept. 23: Motorcycle riders are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., at the Main Post Chapel. Email william.a.simon14.mil@army.mil or call 607.215.6483 to register.



Regimental Retreat, Sept. 23: The retreat will begin at 4:30 p.m., at Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza.



Regimental Award Ceremony, Sept. 25: USAMPS will recognize hard work and dedication during a presentation at 9 a.m., in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

Hall of Fame induction, Sept. 25: MP Soldiers who made a significant impact on the regiment will be inducted at 1:30 p.m., in the MP Regimental Museum.



Regimental Ball, Sept. 26: The week’s activities conclude with a regimental ball starting at 6:00 p.m. at Nutter Field House.

In addition to these activities, the MPs are hosting a regimental run, and golf and pickleball tournaments. More information about regimental week events can be found on the U.S. Army MP Corps Facebook page.



Prior to regimental week, competitors of the MP Warfighter Competition are set to begin arriving at Fort Leonard Wood Sept. 16 to prepare for the three-day competition that will kick off Sept. 18.



The competition is designed to test the abilities of MPs in a variety of military occupational skill-specific tasks, as well as their mental and physical fitness.



According to the noncommissioned officer in charge of the competition this year, Master Sgt. Michael Self, with the 787th Military Police Battalion, 11 U.S. teams and one German team are registered to compete.



“A Warfighter team consists of four personnel — one company grade officer, one noncommissioned officer, and two E-4 or below,” Self said.



The winners are scheduled to be announced at 10 a.m., Sept. 22 during an award ceremony in Memorial Grove.