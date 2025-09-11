A Frogman in the family: Honoring a family's service from the Korean War to today

Courtesy Photo | Navy Underwater Demolition Team members pulling a rubber boat ashore at Wonsan, North...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Underwater Demolition Team members pulling a rubber boat ashore at Wonsan, North Korea, in October 1950. Bill Mirick can be seen in the foreground on the right side. Original photograph courtesy of Cmdr. Janette Arencibia. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by A.B. Sobocinski) see less | View Image Page

Inchon Harbor, September 1950. The U.S.-led amphibious operation to recapture Seoul from North Korea was an immense undertaking. This was the largest amphibious landing since the Battle of Okinawa, and involved some 75,000 troops and more than 260 naval vessels. Before the main invasion force arrived on September 15, a critical mission was underway led by Underwater Demolition Teams (UDTs), a precursor to the Navy SEALs. Among these “frogmen” was a 19-year-old petty officer 3rd class named Bill Mirick. He and his unit deployed to scout the dangerous mudflats of Inchon Harbor, marking low points in the channel, clearing fouled propellers, and searching for mines.



"When the tides were out, Inchon harbor was nothing but a mudflat," Mirick recalled. "We had routes set up for the amphibious forces, and we also noticed that they'd have to climb over pretty high seawalls, so we told them they'd have to make ladders or supply ladders for the Marines to get up over the seawalls. And then when the invasion occurred, we were in the water ahead of time guiding the ships as much as we could possibly do."



That experience—and those that would follow—was life-changing for Mirick. He spent another 19 months (and 19 missions) in theater doing beach reconnaissance, disrupting enemy supply lines, and demolishing bridges. After the war he returned to his home state of Missouri, went to school on the G.I. Bill to study chemical engineering before working in corporate America, including 27 years with the global research and development organization Battelle. Yet, his naval experiences never truly left him. Mirick's war stories became a powerful presence in his life that were shared with his family, at veteran's groups, and with students at local schools every Veterans Day. It was a legacy that resonated particularly with one family member.



As Mirick’s niece, Cmdr. Janette Arencibia grew up hearing his stories and seeing pictures of him from his UDT days in Korea. Mirick is part of Arencibia’s family legacy of military service that includes her grandfather, great uncles, an aunt, and two brothers. After earning a master’s in public administration and starting her own company, military service was always on her mind, but it was the events of Sept. 11, 2001, that spurred her to act. She obtained a direct commission in the Medical Service Corps (MSC), driven by a desire to “see the world,” defend her country, and honor her family's legacy.



As Arencibia's charted a career as a Navy Plans, Operations, and Medical Intelligence (POMI) officer serving in Afghanistan, Jordan, Haiti, and Central and South America, Mirick took an interest.



"When I shared with him that I had graduated from the Naval War College, he asked me a few questions about the Korean War that I answered. That's when he really started sharing parts of his story," Arencibia said. "When I deployed to South Korea as the Deputy Surgeon for the United States Forces Korea (USFK) in 2021, he shared more with me as I became more familiar with the geography of the peninsula. He was excited to share points of reference that I had become familiar with while there."



During his time in Korea, Mirick and his team once went above the 38th parallel to scout a potential staging point for a possible invasion of North Korea. It was here that he had a unique encounter with the legendary Haenyeo free divers.



"We got there doing our measurements when a small boat with four young ladies came over from the North Korean shore. They came over to dive down and seed the oysters to make pearls. For international cooperation we helped them," Mirick said.



When Arencibia was in Korea, she sought out every opportunity to walk in her uncle's footsteps, even traveling to the 38th parallel. In a fascinating echo of her uncle's experience, Arencibia also encountered a connection to the Haenyeo divers.



At the request of General Paul LaCamara, then United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and USFK, Arencibia brought together female service members from each branch of the Korean military for a fireside chat.



“One South Korean Marine shared stories about women called Haenyeo in her family who would dive for underwater treasures," Arencibia recalled. "Korea for me turned out to be profound connection with my uncle's lineage."



Although Mirick never served in Navy Medicine, he holds a link—albeit indirect—to the Medical Service Corps. In December 1949, while on leave in Independence, Missouri, he was stopped by two men in black suits who saw him in his uniform. He would soon discover that a prominent individual had also been on leave in Independence that week. To Mirick’s surprise, the men escorted him to President Truman's house for lunch. Truman, of course, was the president who signed the Armed Services Medical Services Corps Act into law on Aug. 4, 1947. As an MSC officer, Arencibia takes great pride in this piece of history.



In addition to their naval service, Mirick and Arencibia share a strong civic duty and a profound respect for those who serve. Mirick, now 94, remains an active member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and has been recognized for his work in volunteering at hospitals in Ohio, visiting veterans and being part of the Honor Flight Network. Arencibia remains active as the chaplain for the Naval Order, District of Columbia Commandery and regularly visits with veterans.



Mirick couldn't be prouder of what his niece has accomplished in the Navy.



"Her career is spectacular," he said. "I have so much respect for her, what she's done and what she continues to do."



For Arencibia, this pride is mutual, and her uncle’s legacy continues to be a living inspiration.



“Uncle Bill embodies the tenets of respect and service,” Arencibia said. “But what stands out most is his ability to adapt and remain mission-focused long after his time in uniform. Through his continued support of Honor Flights, he not only built connections but also ensured that the sacrifices of others are remembered. Relevance is sustained through purpose, and I appreciate his historic perspectives as I continue to serve.”



***



