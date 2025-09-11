Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy--U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, Third Air Force command chief, were welcomed by the 31st Fighter Wing for an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8-10, 2025.



During their tour, Moga and Trickey met with different base agencies who showcased their knowledge and capabilities within their specialties. Airmen were given the opportunity to provide insight into the base’s priorities, mission capabilities and plans for future innovation.



“What impresses me most is how the Wyverns are executing their mission while taking care of each other,” Moga explained. “Their spirit and a distinguished history of service are two of the many things I think make this wing so lethal.”



Throughout the visit, Third AF leadership also took time to recognize some of the 31st FW’s exceptional performers, coining Airmen who have gone above and beyond.



“My message is simple: what you do here matters; to our great nation and to the NATO alliance,” said Moga. “And to the Airmen who recently returned from deployments: welcome home, well done and rest up, because our work is far from over.”

