UNC Senior Member Honors Denmark’s Korean War Contributions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (Sept. 9, 2025) — A senior officer from the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) paid tribute Tuesday to Denmark’s sacrifices during the Korean War, recognizing the country’s enduring role in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Maj. Gen. Kang Inkyu, UNCMAC’s senior member, laid a wreath at the Danish National Monument of Remembrance in Copenhagen. The ceremony honored Denmark’s service in the conflict, most notably through the hospital ship Jutlandia, which treated thousands of wounded service members and civilians during the war.



“Denmark’s compassion and dedication during the darkest days of the Korean War stand as a lasting testament to its commitment to peace,” Kang said at the memorial.



Following the ceremony, Kang attended an appreciation lunch with the Danish Veterans’ Association and former Danish representatives of the UNCMAC, an organization that has included Danish officers in its armistice duties. He expressed gratitude for their long-standing support as part of the United Nations Command (UNC).



UNC, established in 1950, coordinated the multinational defense of South Korea during the Korean War. Today, UNCMAC implements and enforces the terms of the Korean Armistice Agreement by conducting inspections, engaging with Korean People’s Army counterparts, and mitigating incidents in boundary areas such as the Demilitarized Zone.



Kang emphasized that Denmark’s past contributions and continued efforts exemplify the solidarity of UNC member states, which remain committed to upholding peace on the Korean Peninsula.



“Your nation answered the call more than 70 years ago and continues to stand with us today,” Kang told veterans.



The visit underscored the bonds between Denmark and the UNC, highlighting the role of international partners in safeguarding the armistice agreement signed at Panmunjom July 27, 1953.