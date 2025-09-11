Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Lauren Waits

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Waits, 51st Fighter Wing senior emergency actions controller, was recognized as this week’s Mustang of the Week for her outstanding performance in the command post and for her dedication outside of the vault.



Working in the command post, Waits provides vital command and control support to Osan that is critical during contingency situations, as well as for smooth function during regular operations.



“My day-to-day duties include monitoring missile warning systems, tracking Air Mobility Command missions, processing higher headquarter’s orders, and writing operational reports for the Wing commander,” Waits said. “These duties ensure operational readiness and adherence to mission standards, so we can stay ready and not have to get ready.”



Waits stated that if her mission is not completed or if timely communication is not maintained between the Wing Commander and the base the result would be poor execution of the mission.



While the performance of her critical mission was exceptional, it was not solely why she earned the distinction of Mustang of the Week.



“Senior Airman Waits continuously exhibits a ‘go-getter attitude’, is routinely leveraged as our primary onboarding and sponsorship program lead, and is already demonstrating high level non-commissioned officer performance,” Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Fraser, 51st FW Command Post senior enlisted leader. “We love that she is motivated to lead projects, and she absolutely has the potential to do great things in the future both on the peninsula, and at her upcoming assignments.”



Fraser added that Waits’ positive image of the base and local community impacts inbound members' opinion of this assignment and directly motivates them to work towards their collective mission goals.



“With being a sponsor, I understand the stressors of moving to a new base, especially overseas,” Waits said. “I am the first impression of my unit, and I want to make sure that all new members are taken care of and feel welcomed.”



Waits’ achievements speak highly of herself and her motivation for reaching these heights goes back to the beginning of her Air Force story.



“I joined the Air Force because I wanted to grow, challenge myself, and be part of something bigger than just a regular job,” said Waits. “I knew this path would push me out of my comfort zone and help me. Without a doubt, it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made.”



Waits exemplifies the professionalism and resilience of today’s Airmen, playing a vital role in the 51st Fighter Wing’s mission to remain postured to Fight Tonight.

