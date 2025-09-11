PMRF Prepares for ‘Dark Skies’ and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i

Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (September 10, 2025) — PMRF Environmental...... read more read more Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (September 10, 2025) — PMRF Environmental staff installs a light shield along the Waiapua'a Bay walking path in preparation for Dark Skies. The annual fledging of Newell’s shearwaters and Hawaiian petrels on Kauaʻi, begins September 15 to December 15, marking a critical period for two of Hawai`i’s most threatened seabirds. The PMRF Dark Skies Program plays a vital role in protecting these birds by reducing light pollution and ensuring safer passage for fledglings. The program demonstrates how environmental stewardship and mission readiness can work hand in hand. Since the Dark Skies Program inception, the number of fallen seabirds at PMRF have decreased significantly. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Kekaha, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi – The annual fledging of Newell’s shearwaters (ʻAʻo) and Hawaiian petrels (ʻUaʻu) on Kauaʻi, begins September 15 to December 15, marking a critical period for two of Hawai`i’s most threatened seabirds. Each year, young seabirds leave their mountain burrows for the first time and make their way to the ocean using the moon and stars as guides. Unfortunately, bright artificial lights can disorient fledglings, putting them at risk of injury or death.

The PMRF Dark Skies Program, developed in partnership with federal, state, and community organizations, plays a vital role in protecting these birds by reducing light pollution and ensuring safer passage for fledglings. Since the Dark Skies Program inception, the number of fallen seabirds at PMRF have decreased significantly.

“The Dark Skies Program demonstrates how environmental stewardship and mission readiness can work hand-in-hand,” said PMRF Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince. “Our ability to manage lighting at PMRF not only protects endangered seabirds, but it also supports the program’s research efforts and data gathering throughout the season.”

PMRF hosted its annual bird banding training on September 9th in preparation for Dark Skies. Bird banding allows researchers to monitor migratory paths, assess impacts of climate and gather data for conservation efforts.

The Dark Skies Program has contributed extensively to the recovery and survival of fledgling shearwaters and other native seabirds, assisting in providing a safe passage for potentially hundreds of fledglings that could have otherwise died from the impacts of artificial light pollution. Measures include shielded lighting, reduced non-essential lights during peak fledging season, and community outreach to raise awareness about light pollution. These efforts have resulted in expanded awareness among Kaua`i residents and businesses about responsible lighting practices and strengthened partnerships with environmental organizations and agencies committed to seabird recovery.

The leadership and dedication of PMRF officials overseeing the Dark Skies Program remain central to its success. Their work ensures that Kaua‘i continues to be a place where seabirds thrive alongside vital defense operations. As the fledging season continues through December 15, PMRF reminds residents and businesses to do their part by dimming or shielding lights at night and reporting any downed seabirds to the Shearwater Hotline at 808-635-5117 or take the downed bird to the nearest aid station.

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s native species is a shared responsibility,” said Captain Prince. “Through this program, we can continue to make a positive difference in our conservation efforts for future generations.”