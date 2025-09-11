NAVFAC Awards $15 Billion Contract for Critical Enhancements in the Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a combined $15 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity design-build multiple award construction contract (DBMACC) Sept. 10 to several companies to support construction projects primarily in Guam and other areas under NAVFAC Pacific’s cognizance.



“Award of this contract marks a significant milestone for our NAVFAC team and the Department of Defense (DoD) mission as it represents a long-term investment in Guam’s critical infrastructure, enhancing our ability to deliver resilient, modern, and strategically important facilities that support both operational readiness and regional stability,” said NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Capt. Brent Paul.



This mega contract symbolizes NAVFAC’s continued commitment as the DoD construction agent in swiftly delivering construction capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



Work includes design-build and design-bid-build renovation, additions/upgrades and new construction for barracks/dormitories, administrative facilities, communication facilities, educational facilities, medical/dental/hospital facilities, industrial facilities, warehouse facilities, ranges, operational/training facilities, roads, streets, bridges, site utilities/infrastructure, dredging, and aviation facilities, and other base development facilities.



BL Harbert International, LLC of Birmingham, Alabama; Black Construction– Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam; Conti Federal Services, LLC of Orlando, Florida; Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC of Tamuning, Guam; ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC of Burlingame, California; Gilbane Federal JV of Providence, Rhode Island; Granite-Obayashi 3, A Joint Venture of Watsonville, California; Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Honolulu, Hawaii; Nan, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii; and SLSCO, Ltd. of Galveston, Texas were each awarded a contract.



NAVFAC Pacific awarded a $41,825,700 firm-fixed-price task order under the contract to SLSCO Ltd. for the construction of a low-rise school age center facility. Work will be performed in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and is expected to be completed by August 2028. All other firms listed above were awarded a $25,000 minimum contract guarantee.



“This $15 billion MACC award provides a valuable acquisition tool to award future construction task orders,” said NAVFAC Pacific Programs and Project Management Division Director Napoleon Biagtan. “Partnering with our construction industry partners is key in providing accelerated project delivery for projects in Guam and other areas within our area of responsibility.”



The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months with an expected completion date of September 2033. The contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website and received 13 proposals.

