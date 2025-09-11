Quick Thinking Saves Driver in Wahiawa Rollover

Schofield Barracks, HAWAII - Four Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, are being recognized for their quick response after witnessing a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa on the morning of Sept. 2, 2025. Their immediate actions freed a trapped driver and ensured medical help arrived without delay, affirming the 25th Infantry Division’s kuleana—the privilege and responsibility—to care for the shared ohana of the community.



The Soldiers are Pvt. 1st Class Kelly Moya, a 13J Fire Control Specialist; Pvt. 1st Class Kaelyn Bueno, a 13J Fire Control Specialist; Pvt. 1st Class Brandon R. Harrison, a 13J Fire Control Specialist; and Pvt. Julia P. Tufele, a 13B Field Artillery Ammunition Specialist. All are assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment.



When the Soldiers saw the overturned vehicle, they immediately pulled over. Reflecting on the incident, Moya said her first reaction was driven by instinct.



“Instinct was to pull over and see if everyone was okay,” said Moya. “The car was flipped, and it didn’t look like they had been able to get the person out yet. I wanted to get out and try my best to help and make sure they were safe.”



Each Soldier moved quickly to assist. Moya and Bueno worked to gain access through the window, while Harrison noticed the driver’s side airbag was preventing entry.



“It was just in the way,” said Harrison. “You couldn’t really get to the driver because it was blocking the whole window. So you just had to cut it so we could have access into the car.”



That decision cleared the way for the team to free the driver until first responders arrived.



Looking back, Harrison said what stood out most was how everyone worked together.



“I think everybody just did anything they could to help. I’m very proud of that—seeing people take action instead of being a bystander.”



Tufele, who ensured their own vehicle wasn’t obstructing rescue efforts, said the moment reinforced a simple lesson:



“Always be aware,” Tufele said. “No matter who it happens to, if you can help, do whatever you can to help.”



For Bueno, the takeaway was about responsibility to others:



“Always lend a helping hand. Don’t be a bystander,” said Bueno. “You never know when that could be you, a family member, or someone you care about in that situation.”



The quick response of these Soldiers shows how the instinct to serve extends beyond their unit, making a life-saving difference in the local community.



Their decisive actions in a life saving moment earned the respect of their leaders, who said the Soldiers exemplify what it means to serve with courage and character.



1st Sgt. Daniel A. Jessen, Bravo Battery first sergeant, 2-11 Long Range Fires Battalion, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, said their actions reflect the standard of excellence expected across the formation. This standard embodies 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Fundamental 3: Strengthening Soldiers, Families, and Community.



“The command team is super proud of these individuals,” Jessen said. “They set the example on a daily basis of what it means to not only be a good Soldier but also a good human being. They represent their unit and themselves well and have been great ambassadors.”

