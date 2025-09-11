U.S. Army Pacific and the Bangladesh Army held their 9th Land Forces Talks to strengthen bilateral relationships and build trust from Sept. 8-10, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



The Land Forces Talks, serve as a platform for future engagements, foster a shared understanding and commitment to mutually beneficial objectives.



Maj. Gen. Scott A. Winter, USARPAC Deputy Commander - Strategy and Plans, highlighted the importance of growing the U.S.-Bangladesh partnership through increased engagements.



'Working with you is a testament to our shared view from partner exchanges to ensuring our 4-stars get together and have meaningful conversations," said Winter.



Brig. Gen. Md Humayun Kabir, Director of the Military Training Directorate and head of the Bangladesh delegation, commented on the importance of the talks.



"I am happy with the work that we have achieved so far," said Humayun. "As a whole, it's been a wonderful experience."



"I am encouraged about how far we have come, it was good and constructive talks," said Winter.



The U.S. and Bangladesh Land Forces Talks concluded with the signing of the minutes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 20:10 Story ID: 547925 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bangladesh - US Army Pacific Land Forces Talks Strengthens Partnership, by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.