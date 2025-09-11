Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bangladesh - US Army Pacific Land Forces Talks Strengthens Partnership

    Bangladesh Army - US Army Pacific Land Forces Talks

    Photo By Sgt. Jared Simmons | U.S. Army Pacific and the Bangladesh Army held their 9th Land Forces Talks to...... read more read more

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Story by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific and the Bangladesh Army held their 9th Land Forces Talks to strengthen bilateral relationships and build trust from Sept. 8-10, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

    The Land Forces Talks, serve as a platform for future engagements, foster a shared understanding and commitment to mutually beneficial objectives.

    Maj. Gen. Scott A. Winter, USARPAC Deputy Commander - Strategy and Plans, highlighted the importance of growing the U.S.-Bangladesh partnership through increased engagements.

    'Working with you is a testament to our shared view from partner exchanges to ensuring our 4-stars get together and have meaningful conversations," said Winter.

    Brig. Gen. Md Humayun Kabir, Director of the Military Training Directorate and head of the Bangladesh delegation, commented on the importance of the talks.

    "I am happy with the work that we have achieved so far," said Humayun. "As a whole, it's been a wonderful experience."

    "I am encouraged about how far we have come, it was good and constructive talks," said Winter.

    The U.S. and Bangladesh Land Forces Talks concluded with the signing of the minutes.

