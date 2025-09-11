Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Supports Emergency Preparedness and Suicide Awareness Event

Photo By Christopher Jones | Pictured: Lt. j.g. Victor Torrico, industrial hygiene officer (left), Lt. Jake Odom,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Pictured: Lt. j.g. Victor Torrico, industrial hygiene officer (left), Lt. Jake Odom, physical therapist (center), and Public Health Specialist Tanya Stuckey (right) of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms at the Emergency Preparedness and Suicide Awareness Event Sept. 10. The hospital provided active-duty service members, their families and civilian personnel with resources and education on mental health, suicide prevention and emergency preparedness, emphasizing the importance of resilience, readiness and a culture of mutual support across the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center community (Courtesy Photo). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms joined base and community partners on Sept. 10 to support the Emergency Preparedness and Suicide Awareness Event held in the Marine Corps Exchange parking lot at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.



The event brought together a wide array of resources aimed at strengthening resilience and readiness across the installation. Representatives from the hospital, local agencies, and base commands worked together to provide education, outreach, and interactive demonstrations for active-duty service members, their families, and civilian employees.



According to organizers, the goal was twofold: to increase awareness about available support networks while also equipping attendees with practical tools for navigating emergencies and responding to mental health challenges.



“This event was held to provide education and raise awareness regarding emergency management and suicide prevention for active-duty service members, their families, and civilians that work on base,” said Lt. Jake Odom, a physical therapist at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and the command’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator. “We had industrial hygiene and health promotions and wellness representing the hospital as well. Other resources ranged from PMO to Warrior Athlete.”



Odom, who hails from Colquitt, Georgia, played a central role at the event in his capacity as the hospital’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator.



“As the Command Suicide Prevention Coordinator, I represented Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms at the event,” Odom said. “My role was to provide comprehensive resources and educational materials to active-duty service members, their families, and civilian personnel stationed on base. The focus was on equipping attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary for suicide prevention, both for themselves and to support their friends and family. I delivered in-depth information regarding the warning signs indicative of increased suicide risk, and detailed the appropriate response protocols for such situations, in accordance with Navy policy and best practices.”



Throughout the day, an estimated 150 participants cycled through the various booths and displays. San Bernardino County Emergency Services even brought an earthquake simulator to emphasize the importance of emergency preparedness, while blood donation stations offered another avenue for community support.



Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms was represented by a team of specialists including Lt. j.g. Victor Torrico from Industrial Hygiene, Public Health Specialist Tanya Stuckey, and Cmdr. Christina Carter, Director for Public Health.



Odom emphasized that promoting mental health and raising awareness about suicide prevention are essential to the well-being of Sailors and Marines as well as mission readiness.



“We as a command are strongly committed to suicide prevention and to ensuring the well-being of all our Sailors,” Odom said. “We recognize the importance of providing comprehensive resources and support to those experiencing suicidal ideation or other mental health challenges. The loss of even one service member to suicide is unacceptable, and we are dedicated to proactive intervention and prevention efforts.”



He added that the hospital is focused on building a culture where Sailors feel supported and connected.



“We strive to create an environment where every Sailor and service member feels heard, valued, and receives genuine care, regardless of the nature of their struggles,” Odom said. “Fostering a culture that encourages help-seeking behavior is paramount. Suicide prevention is integral to maintaining operational readiness. By prioritizing the mental health and welfare of our personnel, we enhance their ability to perform their duties effectively. We are committed to instilling a climate of mutual support and awareness, empowering Sailors to assist both themselves and their fellow shipmates. We firmly believe that a supportive and interconnected environment is essential for the health and resilience of our force.”



The Emergency Preparedness and Suicide Awareness Event highlighted not only the collaborative effort between base units and community agencies but also Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency's commitment to addressing challenges that affect readiness and resilience.



By combining practical demonstrations like the earthquake simulator with life-saving conversations about mental health resources, the event reinforced the message that preparedness and prevention go hand-in-hand in supporting the installation’s mission and the readiness of its warfighters.