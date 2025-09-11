Moody Airmen pay tribute on 9/11 anniversary

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- On Sept. 11, 2025, 24 years after the attacks that reshaped a nation, the Moody community gathered at the base’s George W. Bush airpark in solemn reflection to honor the lives lost, remember the day that changed everything and reaffirm their commitment to the service that endures.



Airmen, civilians and local community leaders stood side by side, united by a shared sense of purpose. The ceremony not only paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost but also served as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of 9/11 — one that continues to shape the mission, values and personal stories of those who serve today. For many, the events of that day remain deeply personal.



“Growing up in northern New York near Fort Drum, I remember being sent home from school on 9/11,” said Tech. Sgt. Isaac Fox, 23rd Security Forces Squadron training noncommissioned officer in charge. “It is important to realize the lasting impact of these attacks and how much they affected us and changed everything. We will still remember the people we lost.”



The ceremony featured a series of tributes, beginning with a call to orders and a collective moment of silence during the Defender’s Prayer. In a powerful display of respect, Moody Fire Department’s fire team performed the bell ceremony-an honored tradition that signifies the ‘Last Alarm,’ commemorating the selfless sacrifice of fallen first responders.



“The bell ceremony is a tradition that honors a fallen firefighter, and we do the bell ceremony in memory of all those that lost their lives heroically during 9/11,” said Airman 1st Class Aliyah Belletti, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator. “What it means to me personally is that I am able to represent and memorialize all those who came before me, to think back to all of the sacrifices that my predecessors have made in order to build the world and culture we live in today. It is something I hold very close to my heart because tradition and culture is so deeply rooted within the fire house, everything we do is because of tradition.”



Her words echoed the deeper purpose of the ceremony — not just to honor the past, but to inspire reflection in the present.



“What I hope people will take away from this event is that these people were real heroes, firefighters, police officers, medics, civilians, and everyone in between,” said Belletti. “These people have names, stories and families that deserve to be remembered and talked about. I hope people will understand that life is so fast-moving, so hopefully after the ceremony they can appreciate those moments that mean the most to them because you never know how fast things can really change.”



That same spirit of remembrance and commitment was echoed by guest speaker Commander Leslie Manahan, Valdosta Police Department chief of police, who reflected on the lasting significance of the attacks and the legacy they left behind.



“Every year, today, we gather in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, which is a day that forever changed our nation,” Manahan said. “Here we are, 24 years later, and the memories of that morning are still very vivid. We watched as the airplanes struck between towers, we watched the towers collapse, and then the images of people jumping for their lives will always be with us. Nearly 3000 innocent lives were taken, and countless more were forever changed.



“As a police chief,” she continued, “I stand here today mindful of the courage and sacrifice shown by the first responders who, without visitation, ran into danger on that day. The meaning of service, bravery and dedication was written into our nation’s history through the smoke, rubble, blood and tears.”



Manahan continued to honor the courage and selflessness of 9/11 responders, emphasizing their role as a reminder of the true purpose of service. She also reflected on the unity of the nation in the aftermath and the commitment of the U.S. military, calling on all Americans to stand together as one.



Echoing that sentiment, Col. Sean Hall, 23rd Wing commander, emphasized the importance of reflection and honoring the legacy of those who died.



“On the 11th, I reflect on what happened that day,” Hall said. “The words that come to mind are: gutted, surprised, aghast, angry — but at the same time, inspired by the sacrifices made. It's really tough to put into words. We did have our first responders that kept us safe, and they ran in not to save the life of a friend, which is the greatest sacrifice, but to save the life of people they had never known. I am thankful for the sacrifice of the men and women in arms that went down range trying just to take that fight away from the front door and put it on the front door of our adversary.”



Building on that reflection, Hall emphasized that honoring those sacrifices means more than remembrance as it requires daily commitment to the ideals they defended.



“Every day, as we reflect on what’s been given to us, the Constitution of the United States. -We remember that everyone in uniform here has raised their right hand to support and defend it,” Hall said. “We have to earn that right every single day, and we do that by drawing on moments like these-standing arm in arm with those who keep our families safe, and with those ready at a moment’s notice to protect, support and defend our Constitution, so that our kids and grandkids can have the same shot at freedom, at hope, and the way of life we grew up with.”



As the ceremony drew to a close, a quiet sense of remembrance remained — a tribute to the lives lost, the courage shown and the unity born from tragedy. For those in attendance, it was not only a moment to reflect, but to reaffirm their commitment to service, resilience and honoring those who gave all. Even 24 years later, the message remains clear: We will never forget.



“24 years have passed and we can still feel the importance and the need to reflect on what happened,” Hall said. “It is a way to honor the sacrifice.”

