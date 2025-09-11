U.S. Naval War College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. – U.S. Naval War College Prof. John Jackson delivers remarks during a...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. – U.S. Naval War College Prof. John Jackson delivers remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Newport, Rhode Island,-based military institution on Sept. 11, 2025. Eleven students and alumni of the war college were among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. - The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) honored 11 students and alumni who were among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack in a ceremony at the college’s 9/11 Patriot Memorial.



On that date, two planes hijacked by terrorists destroyed the World Trade Center towers in New York, another crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought back.



“As we gather here, those old enough to recall that fateful day can vividly remember where we were and what we were doing when the attacks unfolded,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, NWC president.



Walker was a student at the war college on that day, and was in class when the attack occurred.



“To ensure that our nation never forgets those who lost their lives, we must continue to recount their stories and keep the light shining as we honor the sacrifices made on that day and in the years since,” continued Walker, adding, “Our compassion for their families must remain unwavering, and our resolve to carry on must never falter. Therefore, on this day of remembrance, let us honor those we have lost, their grieving families, and our great nation.”



As has been the case many years, family members of the late Navy Capt. Gerald F. DeConto attended the war college ceremony.



DeConto was a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Naval War College who was working in the Pentagon’s Navy Command Center when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.



DeConto was killed along with 124 others inside the Pentagon, including nine other service members or civilians who were either alumni or active Naval War College students in the Fleet Seminar Program. An 11th Naval War College alum, retired Navy Capt. John Yamnicky, 71, was among the passengers aboard Flight 77 who was killed that day.



In addition to DeConto and Yamnicky, those commemorated Thursday were Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert R. Elseth, 37; Navy Capt. Lawrence D. Getzfred, 57; Navy civilian Angela Marie Houtz, 27; Navy Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Jude Murphy, 38; Navy Lt. Jonas Martin Panik, 26; Jack D. Punches, 50, a retired Navy captain working at the Pentagon as a civilian; Navy Cmdr. Robert A. Schlegel, 38; Navy Cmdr. Dan F. Shanower, 40; and Army Lt. Col. Kip P. Taylor, 38.



NWC professor and retired Navy Capt. John Jackson, who led the coordination of the event, read out every name and the history of each fallen individual. A bell clanged after each person was recognized.



The ceremony also included a wreath-laying by Walker and NWC Command Master Chief Abel Griego.