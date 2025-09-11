USS Mahan (DDG 72) Arrives in Bergen

HIGH NORTH (Sept. 11, 2025) –Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) arrived in Bergen, Norway, for a scheduled port visit Sept. 11, 2025.



The visit comes after Mahan, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, concluded operations in the High North, where the crew worked side-by-side with Allies Norway, Germany and France in the Barents Sea above the Arctic Circle.



“My crew and I are so thankful for our opportunity to operate above the Arctic Circle, a vital area of operation for our country’s and the Alliance’s defense,” said Cmdr. Benjamin Mattes, commanding officer of Mahan. “We are excited to visit Bergen, and we thank our Norwegian Ally for welcoming us with open arms.”



Prior to their Arctic operations, Mahan participated in Neptune Strike 25-2 after transiting the Strait of Dover with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, July 19. Mahan also operated with the Italian Navy’s ITS Spartaco Schergat (F 598) while in the Mediterranean Sea.



“The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment so far has focused on enhancing our capabilities and improving our coordination for competition alongside our Allies and partners,” said Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta, commanding officer of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. “Mahan’s work in the Barents Sea alongside the Royal Norwegian Navy and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) is a testament to our shared resolve against any potential threats, no matter the operating environment.”



Alongside USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Mahan conducted multi-domain strike group operations in the Atlantic Ocean before transiting east at the beginning of July.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.

Mahan, a part of Destroyer Squadron Two and Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.



