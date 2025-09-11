Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Strategy and Future Shore Integrated Requirements (N5)

Strategy and Future Shore Integrated Requirements (N5) focuses on strategic planning, business planning, and resource management to ensure the long-term effectiveness and efficiency of shore facilities in Hawaii.



Strategy and Future Shore Integrated Requirements is one of more than 30 N-codes and sub-codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii.



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Ryan Ide is Strategy and Future Shore Integration Requirements program director for CNRH.



Ide and his team are responsible for assessing the future of the Navy's shore establishment and ensuring that CNRH has the infrastructure and shore-based capabilities needed to support the Navy’s warfighting mission.



N5 works closely with other Navy departments to help identify the capabilities, resources and systems the Navy needs to achieve its strategic objectives, which include documenting requirements for new technologies, platforms, personnel, renovations, and upgrades to Navy shore facilities in Hawaii.



As a strategic partner and resource for the Commander, the N5 team ensures that Navy shore installations in Hawaii are prepared to support the Navy's mission in the Pacific for years to come. They balance long-term strategic goals with the immediate needs of the fleet, environmental responsibilities and community considerations, all within the context of the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the Hawaiian Islands.



The N5 office is located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), in Building 150.

