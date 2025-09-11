Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg

Courtesy Photo | Pictured from left to right are: Lt. Cmdr. Fred Nti, FMMTC Logistics Instructor, Lt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pictured from left to right are: Lt. Cmdr. Fred Nti, FMMTC Logistics Instructor, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Kouche, NMRLC Director, Expeditionary Medical Logistics, Lt. Matthew Chase, Loggie Track, NMRTC Beaufort, SC, LT Brittany Brooks, Comptroller Track, NMRTC Okinawa, Japan, Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode, NMRLC Executive Officer, Lt. Tenzin Pema, Loggie Track, 2D MED BN, Camp Lejeune, NC, Lt. Cmdr. Ato Anderson, FMMTC Comptroller Instructor, Lt. Eric Hetzel, Comptroller Track, NMRTC Bethesda, MD, and Ltjg. Morrison Aung, Comptroller Track, NMRTC Camp Pendleton, CA. see less | View Image Page

Financial and Materiel Management Training Course (FMMTC) students from various commands received training on expeditionary and operational medical logistics at NMRLC Williamsburg, VA, Aug. 26.



FMMTC prepares Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers and BUMED identified civil service personnel for assignment to Navy Medical Department’s resources and materiel management career fields.



Course topics include: DOD/BUMED financial and materiel management organization, budgeting, accounting, business management, equipment management/acquisition, simplified acquisition procedures, contract development/administration, electronic commerce and managed care support/oversight.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat.



At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.