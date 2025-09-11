Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course (FMMTC) students from various commands received training on expeditionary and operational medical logistics at NMRLC Williamsburg, VA, Aug. 26.

    FMMTC prepares Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers and BUMED identified civil service personnel for assignment to Navy Medical Department’s resources and materiel management career fields.

    Course topics include: DOD/BUMED financial and materiel management organization, budgeting, accounting, business management, equipment management/acquisition, simplified acquisition procedures, contract development/administration, electronic commerce and managed care support/oversight.

    Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat.

    At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg

