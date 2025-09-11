Master of two elements: Generating air into water

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Inspired by the spark tank winner of the 2022 Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium, the 15th Wing agile combat employment office is introducing air to water generators to produce potable water in off-the-grid locations.



Power is provided to the generator through the use of a solar power integrated structure, which is a small mobile tent equipped with several solar panels to produce solar energy.



The generator extracts moisture from the surrounding air, converting it into water droplets that are then purified through multiple advanced filtration systems to create safe drinking water, described Tech. Sgt. Jan Carlo Bulanan, 15th Wing ACE operations flight chief.



“We’re currently in the proof-of-concept stage,” said Bulanan. “Once we can successfully use both the atmospheric water generator and solar power integrated structure together, the goal is to integrate them into local training. Eventually, future exercise operations will allow for wider use and further testing in austere environments.”



The project was adopted to support ACE directives related to agility and combat readiness, further enhancing the 15th Wing’s mission to project air power within its area of responsibility.



“In a contested environment where the potential exists for limited logistical support, the capability to use renewable energy to provide clean drinking water is invaluable,” said Bulanan.



Potable water is usually provided through the use of pallet deliveries on cargo aircraft or water trucks. The generator system negates the need for several deliveries and allows deployed Airmen to produce their own drinking water.



“The goal is to also develop a process to where the water can be periodically tested by any Airman on location with minimal training and equipment to ensure their primary water source is sanitized and safe for consumption,” said Bulanan.



The large model atmospheric water generator can produce up to 132 gallons a day by condensing humid air from the environment and filtering the air into drinking water.



“Another benefit is that by having Airmen produce energy and water locally, it can significantly reduce logistics for transporting water and energy to austere locations, allowing those sorties to be used in other efforts,” said Bulanan.



The ability to self-procure water in an austere environment gives 15th Wing Airmen an additional tool to increase readiness while reinforcing the wing’s mission to support real-world scenarios and exercise operations throughout the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 Story ID: 547866 Location: HAWAII, US