    Photo Story: July 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

    July 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Story by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., operates a Black hawk helicopter at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a training event July 21, 2025.

    The 1st, 147th is a Wisconsin National Guard unit that trains at the installation regularly.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

