Photo Story: July 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., operates a Black hawk helicopter at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a training event July 21, 2025.



The 1st, 147th is a Wisconsin National Guard unit that trains at the installation regularly.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



