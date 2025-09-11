Lethality, innovation, and transformation though AI education at the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – In late July 2025, the Advanced Military Studies Program at the School of Advanced Military Studies, known as SAMS, launched its first-ever experimental, three-day, Practical Application of Artificial Intelligence module.



The mission was simple: transform the program with an innovative, hands-on AI learning experience for students and faculty. The purpose was to enable warfighter lethality through AI education and training.



“AI is changing the character of warfare. Our graduates have got to be ready to lead formations powered by AI—and that’s why we did something about it,” Col. Dwight Domengeaux, Director, SAMS said.



Dr. Bruce Stanley, Director, AMSP, envisioned a module that pushed institutional norms about how mid-career officers learn about AI and learn with AI.



“Did we accept risk? Yes. We did—to create a critical learning opportunity for our students,” Stanley remarked. “We knew what was at stake, and we trusted our faculty and students to make it work.”



And make it work they did.



According to AMSP faculty, the module’s experimental instructional design was key, consisting of ten-and-a-half hours of total classroom contact time divided over three lessons.



“We covered a lot of ground with our students in three days,” Dr. Jacob Mauslein, associate professor, AMSP, said. “Subjects ranged from AI theory and ethical considerations of AI, to applying AI tools, and leading AI-enabled organizations.”



A novel feature of the module was that it was developed by AMSP students. As a task in their Future Operational Environment course, six students from the Class of 2025, mentored by two faculty, developed the AI module that would be taught to the Class of 2026. The students’ final draft was adopted almost without change by the faculty.



“Incorporating students as full participants in the process allowed us to co-develop lesson objectives and materials that deeply mattered to them,” Dr. Luke Herrington, one of the faculty leads for the module shared.



Meeting students where they were in terms of their AI skills and then taking them to the next level was part of the academic approach for the AI module, Herrington explained.



Maj. Justin Webb, PhD, an AY 2025 AMSP student, and one of the module’s developers explained it this way: “SAMS is a warfighting school—so we chose learning activities that would help us become more lethal warfighters with AI. Using AI tools like CamoGPT, Ask Sage, and others for several hours over three days helped us get there.”

Some students in the AY 2026 class were initially skeptical of using AI.



“At first, I didn’t know what I didn’t know,” Army Maj. Stuart Allgood, an Armor officer SAMS student said. “But by the end of the first day my thinking about AI had changed. After the second day, I could use AI tools I had never even heard of.”



Maj. Callum Knight, an intelligence officer from the United Kingdom summed up his experience.



“Before this course I viewed AI as just a data point,” Knight said. “Now that I’ve experienced what’s possible with AI, I realize it’s an imperative that is going to impact everything I do going forward.”



So, what’s next for AI at SAMS?



“Based on what our students got out of this, we intend to add more AI learning moments across the program,” Stanley said. “The priority now is to integrate AI into our upcoming operational warfare practical exercise.”



AMSP is one of the three distinct academic programs within SAMS.



The other two SAMS programs are the Advanced Strategic Leadership Studies Program or ASLSP - a Senior Service College equivalent, and, the Advanced Strategic Planning and Policy Program or ASP3 also known as the Goodpaster Scholars—a post-graduate degree program.



Matthew Yandura is an AMSP assistant professor, and retired Army colonel.

