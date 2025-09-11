Combat Devlopment and Integration Presents Expeditionary Warfare Excellence Awards

Quantico, VA - Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters, Marine Corps presented the 2025 Expeditionary Warfare Excellence Awards to two Marines and two sailors at a dinner hosted by the Marine Corps Association Aug. 27.



The awards recognize those whose exceptional performance while serving in an expeditionary warfare assignment have significantly influenced the future of naval expeditionary warfare and amphibious capabilities, doctrine and training through innovative concepts, leadership, and teamwork.



Three additional awards were added this year recognizing the contributions of Marines and Sailors who supported the Fleet Marine Force through their efforts in capability development, analysis and innovation.



Guest speaker VADM Seiko Okano, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, who began her career embarked on the USS Belleau Wood with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), spoke about the changing character of warfare and the critical need to adapt more quickly, both in mindset and in technology.



“If the Navy and Marine Corps team is going to win by learning and adapting faster, it’s because of the Marines and Sailors we’re about to recognize. They don’t just talk about grit, innovation, and toughness—they live it, every single day,” she said before recognizing the recipients. “These awards aren’t just about what they’ve accomplished, but about what they represent: the very spirit of adaptation and excellence that keeps our team the best fighting force in the world.”



Over 300 servicemembers, Marine Corps Association members, supporters and family were on hand as VADM Okano presented the awards.



Maj Jonathan Bowman, currently serving as the 5th Marine Regiment Fire Support Coordinator, Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1MARDIV, was recognized as the Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare Officer of the Year. His efforts in integrating the Advanced Field Artillery Data System into Maven Smart Systems on the classified network culminated in a live-fire proof of concept that proved the Marine Corps can conduct global, Joint, all-digital strike operations.



“This award represents the incredibly well-earned recognition due to those who built and operationalized the Naval Strike Missile digital kill-chain during INTREPID MAVEN OASIS (most notably, Major Ryan Steenberge from the NSM program office whose advocacy and cooperation made everything possible, Ms. Colleen Johnson from Naval Surface Warfare Center (Dahlgren) whose tactical communication adapter made the digital linkages possible, LtCol John O’Connell from the CENTCOM Joint Fires Element who authored the joint integration, Colonel Matthew Zummo and Mr. Mike Lesavage from the MARCENT G3 who were the first believers and greatest advocates of the plan, Captain Jessee Harmon from MARCENT G6 who created the digital pathways, all the Soldiers and Airmen from Ali Al Salem and Camp Buehring Kuwait who supported the exercise, the Marines of “Delta” 1/11 who provided the fires, and the Marines of VMGR-231 who made the movements possible),” said Bowman. “The event for which I am being awarded would not have been possible without these individuals (among many others) and it was the opportunity of a lifetime to have served with them. “

1stSgt Anthony Oliveira was recognized as the Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare Staff-Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for his efforts while serving as the Operations Chief at Amphibious Raids Branch and Water Survival Instructor, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific (EWTGPAC). As the sole amphibious instructor during Sea Breeze 23 in the United Kingdom, he trained both Ukrainian and Georgian forces and later, in collaboration with Marine Forces South, led Colombian small boat training, forging lasting relationships with critical allies and partners. In addition, he led two Battalion Landing Team Boat Companies through a rigorous ten-week training program, including 200 hours of high-risk, waterborne training designed to develop and refine their expeditionary capabilities for forward-deployed operations in the INDOPACIFIC.



“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award. This is the culmination of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the entire team at the Amphibious Raid section and the EWTGPAC team over the past several years,” said Oliveira. “This recognition stands as a testament to what we have achieved together, and I’m grateful to be part of such a talented and driven group. The community continues to make this organization a more lethal fighting force.”



LCDR Christopher Yee was recognized as the Navy’s Expeditionary Warfare Officer of the Year for his efforts while serving as the plans and tactics officer aboard the USS Germantown and Operations Officer about the USS Somerset. After overseeing a major well-deck overhaul, he led the USS Germantown through its first amphibious operations in three years, supporting UNITAS. On USS Somerset, he incorporated Joint forces and allies in QUART25.1 and Steel Knight 24, improving advanced interoperability, expeditionary advanced based operations and Joint Force readiness. He led both ships through their first operations with the Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles, working to close gaps at both the ship and battalion levels to ensure the smooth transition from fielding to tactical employment.

The Navy Enlisted Sailor of the Year Award was presented to Chief Petty Officer Johsua Blasi for his service while assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (NSWDG). His work in designing deployable Cloud-native networks enabled secure global communications for the NSWDG and the Joint Task Forces and integrated systems across the INDO-PACIFIC and the United States. In addition, he pioneered real-time tracking of military free-fall operations, allowing the battle staff to track jumpers in near real time and thereby reducing the risk to force and the mission. Blasi was also instrumental in creating secure, containerized applications which are accessible with a body-worn computing device.

The three new awards were presented to two Marines and one Sailor.

The Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare Capability Developer of the Year was awarded to Maj Nikk Davis, Amphibious Warfare Branch Head and MEU Programs Officer with Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters, Marine Corps. He revitalized MEU engagement through two in-person and four virtual summits, fostering standardized practices and problem-solving across commands. In addition, he championed MEU equities in the Combined Warfare Improvement Program, reviewed and refined MEU policy and oversaw integration of the baseline MEU into structure management to improve resource alignment.

1stLt Lenning Davis was recognized as the Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare Innovator of the Year for his efforts in advancing robotics, autonomy and fires initiatives during his Fellowship with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor. For me, it represents the powerful intersection of my two passions: service and engineering,” said Davis. “I joined the Marine Corps during the early stages of Force Design, a time when General Berger was emphasizing the critical need for innovation and technological modernization. Over the past six months, I've had the incredible opportunity to combine these passions through the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Fellowship Program and contribute to a meaningful mission.”

Davis led Marines through the Defense Innovation Unit’s integrated enablers experiments and created standard operating procedures for multi-system unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control. In addition, he launched an automatic target recognition effort for small UAVs, securing $1.5 million in funding and establishing a lasting development pipeline.

“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the guidance of my mentors and the support of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Science and Technology Division,” he said. “This award is a testament to their leadership and a strong motivation for me to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

The Marine Corps Superior Analyst of the Year Award was presented to HMC Jesse Edwards for his efforts while serving with the Total Force Structure Division at Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters, Marine Corps. As the Senior Enlisted Leader and Navy Manpower Analyst, he managed a $4.5 billion portfolio of nearly 14,000 billets and led the realignment of 19 ground combat element battalions. He validated shore manpower requirements, reducing Fleet marine Force reliance in garrison support and improved expeditionary medical capabilities, leaving a lasting impact on Navy-Marine Corps readiness.

The awards were a testament to the recipients’ dedication to making the Navy-Marine Corps team a stronger, more adaptable force.

“Modernization continues on an aggressive path,” said LtGen Austin, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration. “The work you do every day in support of the Services’ modernization efforts ensures the Navy and Marine Corps are ready and lethal, able to campaign as a naval expeditionary force-in-readiness now and well into the future.

