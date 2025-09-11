Financial stress affects readiness, well-being

By Angela Crosland

Financial stress is a pervasive issue impacting service members and their families, extending far beyond budgetary concerns.



It’s a significant, often silent, threat to individual well-being and, critically, to overall mission readiness.



Unmanaged financial strain can erode mental and emotional health, ultimately leading to feelings of hopelessness and impacting performance.



There is a connection between finances and mental health. Constant worry about bills, debt, or unexpected expenses can trigger the body’s stress response, leading to anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances.



Prolonged stress can weaken resilience, making it difficult to cope with the inherent challenges of military life. With a demanding work schedule in a high-stress environment, finances can sometimes end up taking a backseat to your daily work mission.



This can cause irritability, difficulty concentrating, and impaired decision-making.



These are all detrimental to both personal life and professional duties. When individuals feel overwhelmed by financial burdens, it can foster a sense of helplessness and hopelessness, potentially escalating to more serious mental health concerns.



This isn’t simply a personal problem, it’s a readiness issue.



A service member struggling with financial stress is less able to focus on training, maintain peak performance, and effectively execute their mission. A distracted, anxious, or depressed soldier is a liability, not an asset. Financial readiness, therefore, is directly linked to mission readiness.



A financially stable force is a more focused, resilient, and effective force.

Fortunately, resources are available to help. Fort Jackson offers a comprehensive network of support to address financial and emotional well-being.



The Fort Jackson Community Behavior Health can provide or connect you with confidential counseling and support services to address stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns. They can equip you with coping mechanisms to navigate financial difficulties. They can be reached at (803) 751-5911.



Army Community Service Financial Readiness Program offers financial counseling, debt management assistance, and workshops on budgeting, saving, and investing.



This program empowers service members and families to gain control of their finances and build a secure future.



Emergency financial assistance is also available to active and retired Soldiers through Army Emergency Relief.



ACS Family Advocacy Program offers resources for stress management and healthy relationship skills, which can be crucial when navigating financial challenges as a family.



Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Proactive financial planning and utilizing available resources are essential steps in safeguarding your well-being and ensuring mission success. Don’t let financial stress become a silent threat. Take control of your financial future and prioritize your mental and emotional health. To speak with an ACS Financial Readiness Counselor or ACS Family Advocacy Specialist, call 803-751-5256,

