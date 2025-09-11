Jackson community prioritizes vigilance during awareness month

Courtesy Photo | Scott Park, Army Training Center antiterrorism officer, hands out information to a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Scott Park, Army Training Center antiterrorism officer, hands out information to a service member. He said AT awareness is, ‘a shared responsibility’ of everyone who enters Fort Jackson. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson Installation Antiterrorism Office

Throughout August, the Installation Antiterrorism Office assisted Fort Jackson personnel in focusing on antiterrorism awareness principals of the Soldiers, civilian employees and Families who comprise our entire Fort Jackson community.



This effort aimed to empower individuals on how to recognize and report suspicious activity, as well as how to respond to an active threat.



Engagements across the installation highlighted key behavioral indicators of potential threats, lessons learned from active shooter scenarios, and clear guidance on reporting procedures and responsible authorities.



The final week of Antiterrorism Awareness Month saw a concentrated effort with awareness engagements at the Soldier Support Institute, the Commissary, and Moncrief Army Health Clinic.



Scott Park, Army Training Center antiterrorism officer, said “AT awareness isn’t simply a regulatory requirement, it is a shared responsibility of every leader and individual who enters the gates of Fort Jackson.”



Holly Kauer, with Fort Jackson’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, said the potential impact of each individual engagement couldn’t be underestimated..



“Even with limited one-on-one interactions during awareness events, you never know which conversation might be the difference maker in preventing or mitigating a planned threat,” she said.



Participants enjoyed the opportunity to test their skills at spotting suspicious activity in the AT Awareness Challenge and in doing so brought attention to the Army’s iWATCH program.



Looking ahead, Park said he envisions a sustained AT awareness campaign throughout the upcoming fiscal year to maintain a heightened state of vigilance across the Fort Jackson community.



This approach underscores the Army’s commitment to protecting those who work and live on Fort Jackson.



“We must remember,” Park concluded, “that maintaining a secure environment is not a seasonal activity, but a continuous commitment from everyone within our community.”



How perceptive are you? Test your skills by taking the challenge at https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something/take-challenge.