Pierce Terrace celebrates grandparents

Courtesy Photo | River B. is all smiles with his grandparents after completing the front office sign-in at Pierce Terrace Elementary School, before heading to the cafeteria together for the Grandparents Day Breakfast.

By Lorraine Emory



Pierce Terrace Elementary School celebrated Grandparents Day with a heartwarming breakfast event, Sept. 5.



The cafeteria was filled with the delightful aroma of sausage gravy and biscuits, cheese omelets, roasted potatoes, and fresh fruit, all meticulously prepared and planned by our dedicated cafeteria staff members, Vicki West and Dee Turner.



The event began with grandparents proudly walking their grandchildren to the cafeteria, where they were greeted with a warm and inviting atmosphere. The pride and joy on the faces of the students as they showed off their grandparents was truly heartwarming.



The breakfast not only provided a delicious meal but also highlighted the importance of family support in education and nutrition.



“It’s wonderful to see the grandparents here supporting their grandchildren,” West said. “It shows how much they value education and the well-being of their families.”



Among the many smiling faces were Steven and Pam Hill, the grandparents of Myles H.



They had traveled all the way from Texas to visit for the week and were grateful their trip coincided with the special event.



They felt so lucky to have been in town for Grandparents Day and to be able to sit down and enjoy breakfast with Myles at his school. This is something they will always treasure for the rest of their lives.



The event was a resounding success, with grandparents and students enjoying the opportunity to spend quality time together.