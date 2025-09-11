From Moody to the World Stage: SNCO Named AFSA International Winner

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — When Master Sgt. Justin Heitzmann, 23rd Security Forces Squadron Superintendent of plans and programs, heard his name called at the 2025 Air Force Sergeants Association International Convention, he was caught off guard. Competing against seven nominees from across the globe, including one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, he hadn’t expected to win.

Instead, Heitzmann walked away with history: AFSA’s first-ever International Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award.

The recognition, AFSA’s top honor, was created to spotlight the impact senior NCOs make, leading from the front in their chapters and communities. For Heitzmann, a Defender with nearly two decades of service, the award is a reflection of the Airmen he serves alongside.

“This award represents a culmination of hard work and dedication to the mission displayed by our Airmen and members of our local chapter,” Heitzmann said.

Founded in 1961, AFSA is a congressionally chartered nonprofit with more than 63,000 members across 125 chapters worldwide. The association advocates for issues such as pay and benefits, housing, healthcare and education, serving as a collective voice to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, law makers and U.S. Representatives.

At Moody, Heitzmann has helped carry that mission forward as president of AFSA Chapter 460, leading more than 400 members in professional development, community outreach and legislative advocacy. Under his leadership, the chapter has built an executive council spanning every enlisted rank, ensuring every voice is represented and creating a culture of belonging. Members also stay active in the local community through volunteer events, family support efforts and partnerships with local organizations. Each year, the chapter contributes to AFSA’s legislative survey, raising concerns from Moody’s Airmen and families to Capitol Hill and military senior leaders.

“Something unique to AFSA is our ability to provide a direct line of communication to elected representatives and serve as a voice for our members,” said Heitzmann. “By ensuring Airmen and their families are supported, we allow them to remain focused on the mission.”

His involvement with AFSA began only a year earlier, when he stepped into the treasurer role on the executive council. AFSA International President Steve Haro, who mentored Heitzmann through that transition, said his growth was immediate.

“From day one, his professionalism was unmistakable,” Haro said. “He quickly proved himself a leader on the rise, so it was no surprise to see him elected chapter vice president and now serving confidently as chapter president.”

For Haro, watching Heitzmann earn AFSA’s inaugural International SNCO of the Year award was both historic and personal.

“His win is a powerful reminder that AFSA recognizes the true ‘boots on the ground’ leaders who keep chapters active and our mission relevant. At Chapter 460, his leadership is a force multiplier for awareness and engagement. He’s helping dispel the old notion that AFSA is ‘just another professional organization’ by showing how we directly impact quality of life for Airmen and families,” Haro said. “MSgt. Heitzmann absolutely earned the award and the moment; he’s set the standard and inspired others to raise their game.”

Heitzmann’s own journey has been shaped by years in the Defender community and by mentors who pushed him to grow. He credits Haro, former chapter leaders and peers with fueling his passion for AFSA.

“I’ve had mentors and supervisors throughout my career who showed me what right looks like,” he said. “Without their influence, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Even after nearly 20 years in uniform, Heitzmann said his motivation remains grounded in service to Airmen.

“What drives me and excites me to put the uniform on every morning is our Airmen,” he said. “Making sure they’re taken care of, because we live in a time of change that’s difficult for everyone, no matter their rank.”

Along with the recognition, Heitzmann received a three-year scholarship to Columbia Southern University, where he is pursuing a Doctor of Organizational Leadership degree. For him, the award is less about personal achievement and more about setting an example.

“If you’re out there doing good work and supporting the mission, recognition will follow,” he said. “And more importantly, it helps us highlight the incredible work Airmen are doing at every level.”

