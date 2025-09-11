National Guard Soldiers Strengthen Skills Through De-Escalation Training

WASHINGTON – Soldiers from across the country participated in a police de-escalation course hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department Sept. 8, 2025, at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory.

The group of Soldiers — primarily Military Police officers — represent several states currently supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. They have been primarily tasked with providing assistance to local law enforcement as part of patrols across the District of Columbia.



The training is focused on equipping both civilian and military law enforcement officers with tools to achieve peaceful outcomes during high-intensity encounters. The instruction emphasizes communication skills and conflict resolution strategies designed to reduce the need for force and strengthen community trust.



“Almost every encounter we have as law enforcement starts and ends with words,” said Sgt. Marc Sansone with the Metropolitan Police Department. Sansone led the training Monday for the Soldiers. “That sets the tone and closes the book for the interaction.”



Included in the training were traits for law enforcement officers to observe in interactions, ways to de-escalate a conflict, how to build rapport, and utilizing active listening when interacting with the public – particularly those in need of law enforcement.



U.S. Army Capt. Aram Webb, a member of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Multi-Agency Augmentation Command, helped make the training opportunity a reality. The idea came to him from enlisted leaders on the ground of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, who felt that the training would make their teams even more prepared to deal with what they may encounter on a day-to-day basis.



“They were looking for additional ways and techniques to manage situations,” Webb explained. “Overall, the Soldiers have done a great job keeping everyone calm and working to lower tensions, but these techniques we are talking about are for Soldiers to use to de-escalate not the situation and other people, but themselves as well.”



Local and federal law enforcement partners in Washington have worked closely with National Guardsmen since the mission began in mid-August. Training opportunities for Soldiers provided by local enforcement only further underscores the strong interagency cooperation both parties have developed in their pursuit to make Washington safe for those work, live, and visit the area.



“The fact we are getting this great support from the Metropolitan Police Department is huge, and we are extremely appreciative of that,” Webb continued. “It highlights the integrated mission we have and the partnership we have developed.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 Story ID: 547836 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US