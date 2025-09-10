Jackson run with 'solemn purpose' to remember

Photo By Reginald Rogers | Post Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf thanked those in attendance for participating in...... read more read more Photo By Reginald Rogers | Post Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf thanked those in attendance for participating in this year’s Run for the Fallen 5K Run/Walk, which commemorated the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Sept. 11 attacks and the Global War on Terror. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s annual 5K Run/Walk For The Fallen took place Sat., Sept. 6, at Hilton Field at Fort Jackson.



The run was led by Col. Chesley Thigpen, Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, and Post Command Sgt. Maj, William M. Shoaf.



The large unit that participated consisted of Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment. There were 790 participants in the run.



Thigpen opened the early morning ceremony with comments to all participants.



“It’s a great day to be a Soldier,” he said. “It’s a great day to honor (fallen comrades). I want to thank you all for being here because you represent our Army Family and our Gold Star Family members who are here. Those who have gone before and the Families of those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice. That’s really why we’re here!”



“We have a solemn purpose that we must remember them. We must remember their legacy and that why we’re here today,” Thigpen added.



Fort Jackson’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the event, which usually brings hundreds of local citizens and military community members together to honor its fallen heroes. This year, Marilynn Bailey, FMWR’s Survivor Outreach Coordinator, gave the welcome and introductions, which included Thigpen and Shoaf.



“We want you to go out, be safe and have fun on this short run, but most importantly remember the names of the people … who’ve had an impact on us and the Family of which we serve to support. But really, it’s about paying tribute to them,” Thigpen said.



Shoaf also commented before the start of the event. He also thanked all participants for coming out and paying tribute to its fallen heroes and the Gold Star Family members in attendance.



“To our Gold Star Family members, we honor you today,” he said. “Your sacrifice is noble, and we give you everything that we do today in honor of you and your loved ones.”



The Soldiers of the 4th Bn., 39th Infantry Regt. served as the event’s large unit, running behind Thigpen, Shoaf and its battalion leadership team, complete with drill sergeants providing motivation wherever it was needed.



Many in attendance said they looked forward to next year’s event as the installation is sure to continue honoring the legacy and sacrifice of its fallen comrades.