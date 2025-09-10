JKO - Joint Knowledge Online

At JKO we provide the joint force with world-class joint training and education products. We work with our partners to understand the training need, and reach a solution to get the right content, delivered in the right way, to meet that need. This may be through self-paced courses available on demand, or hybrid instruction using the VCLASS virtual classroom environment, an informational video or job aid, or any combination.

