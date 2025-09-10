Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JKO - Joint Knowledge Online

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Senior Chief Petty Officer William Wolfe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    At JKO we provide the joint force with world-class joint training and education products. We work with our partners to understand the training need, and reach a solution to get the right content, delivered in the right way, to meet that need. This may be through self-paced courses available on demand, or hybrid instruction using the VCLASS virtual classroom environment, an informational video or job aid, or any combination.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025
    Story ID: 547816
    Location: US
    Joint Knowledge Online
    JKO
    JWC
    Training
    Joint Force; Joint War Fighting Concept

