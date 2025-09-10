U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Aviation Program Office Launches OPTIC Across Enterprise

Photo By Amanda Rae Moreno | Paul Van Loan (left) and Omar Savon, walk through the new OPTIC platform. OPTIC...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Rae Moreno | Paul Van Loan (left) and Omar Savon, walk through the new OPTIC platform. OPTIC represents a transformative step forward in how USACE plans, tracks, and executes UAS missions in support of national infrastructure, disaster response, and environmental monitoring. Designed with end users in mind, the platform streamlines pre-flight planning, asset management, personnel oversight, and compliance with aviation policies—all in a single, centralized system. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Aviation Program Office (APO) has officially launched the Operator's Tool for Information Collection (OPTIC), a next-generation mission planning and operations platform for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). As the legacy Mission Information System for Aviation and Remote Systems (MARS) system sunsets, OPTIC is now available enterprise-wide for all UAS operators and supporting staff to access, explore, and integrate into current and future operations.

OPTIC represents a transformative step forward in how USACE plans, tracks, and executes UAS missions in support of national infrastructure, disaster response, and environmental monitoring. Designed with end users in mind, the platform streamlines pre-flight planning, asset management, personnel oversight, and compliance with aviation policies—all in a single, centralized system.

“OPTIC is more than a software replacement, it’s a new way of thinking about operational readiness and fleet integration,” said Chris Kernan, Program Manager for the APO. “It brings modern functionality, intuitive workflows, and visibility across the mission lifecycle. We built OPTIC to answer the real-world needs of UAS operators across USACE.”

The release of OPTIC comes after extensive testing and collaboration with regional teams to ensure the platform meets mission-critical demands. “From disaster assessments to levee inspections, UAS teams needed a system that could keep pace with the tempo of the Corps. OPTIC delivers that: clean, fast, and flexible,” Kernan added.

Key features include: Mission Planning: Custom flight planning tools tailored to USACE operations Fleet Tracking: Real-time visibility into aircraft readiness and utilization Personnel Integration: Automated role assignments and currency tracking Regulatory Compliance: Built-in support for FAA, DoD, and Army policy requirements

“OPTIC gives us the data we need to lead, not just react,” said Mark Montague, Operations & Airspace Program Manager, who has been involved since the early rollout. “We’re no longer stitching together spreadsheets and emails; we’re operating with clarity.”

As OPTIC moves into full deployment, the APO will provide hands-on onboarding sessions, feedback tools, and knowledge resources to support adoption. UAS operators are encouraged to log in, explore the platform’s capabilities, and integrate it into their unit’s standard operating procedures.

For questions or to request training, reach out to the APO Help Desk or visit the OPTIC knowledge base on the USACE internal portal.

