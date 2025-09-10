Echoes from Ground Zero: Shipyard Historian Remembers 9/11 Military response

Courtesy Photo | A historical photo of Shipyard Historian Joe Gluckert (right) at Ground Zero in New...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A historical photo of Shipyard Historian Joe Gluckert (right) at Ground Zero in New York City, September 2001, following the events that took place on September 11. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard) see less | View Image Page

This year marks 24 years since September 11, 2001 — the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. The days that followed rank among the darkest in the Nation’s history, defined by grief and disbelief as the world watched smoke rise from the ruins of the once-proud Twin Towers of the World Trade Center (WTC).



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Historian Joe Gluckert holds a vivid, tangible memory of post-9/11 New York, having stood amid the rubble at Ground Zero himself as a responder with the 126th Military History Detachment (MHD) of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. “Arriving in New York City on September 26, 2001, the 126th MHD’s job was to document military support operations through photos, oral history interviews, reports, and the collection of artifacts,” said Gluckert. “Our work created a lasting record of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) response, preserving it for future study — giving me a unique opportunity to record history as it happened.”



The environment was grueling. “The conditions at Ground Zero were difficult and dangerous. Access was limited, and the site was chaotic. Still, the 126th MHD was one of the few organizations allowed to photograph the area and the military’s activities. We used the damaged World Trade Center Sphere as the epicenter for panoramic photos to show the scale of destruction,” said Gluckert. “My team members of the 126th MHD showed great dedication and professionalism throughout — with everyone remaining focused on the mission despite the tough conditions. From conducting oral history interviews, to collecting documentation, and gathering artifacts — each team member helped to build a full and reliable record."



Gluckert recalled the nature and scope of the 126th MHD documentation efforts. “In addition to military documents, the 126th MHD collected flyers of missing people posted around the city. Many of these images showed happier moments, like birthdays and vacations, making the loss of these people feel even more surreal,” said Gluckert. “Preserving these flyers helped capture the full human impact of the attack and made us more determined to support and document the ongoing response mission.”

The importance of this work remains as clear to Gluckert today as it was then. “Collecting oral histories and photos also showed the scale of sacrifice. Recording the military’s response in times of crisis was important for national defense,” said Gluckert. “The records provided valuable information about how decisions were made and actions taken in extreme situations. The 126th MHD collection efforts supported training and planning, ensuring lessons from the 9/11 tragedy improved future military responses at home and overseas.”



Amid overwhelming loss and uncertainty, the sense of duty never wavered— something Gluckert sees mirrored today in his civilian work.



“The cooperation and resilience shown by DoD personnel during the response was very clear. Even with uncertainty and hardship, everyone was committed to the mission. That same commitment to the mission is alive today at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,” said Gluckert.



Having served the past 12 years at the Shipyard Heritage Center, Gluckert continues his patriotic service by preserving the history of PNSY. He sees the shipyard’s daily mission — the safe overhaul, repair, and modernization of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet — as a powerful expression of the enduring strength and vigilance that emerged from the tragedy. “The work performed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard each day reflects the continued sense of purpose, duty, and teamwork that was found and renewed beneath the rubble of the Twin Towers 24 years ago.”