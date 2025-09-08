Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso | 250910-N-VO895-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso | 250910-N-VO895-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, right, briefs Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, on command operations during Koehler’s visit to CTF 76 on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. Koehler’s visit to Okinawa underscored the Pacific Fleet’s commitment to integrated maritime operations alongside the U.S. Marine Corps and highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen forward-deployed readiness, joint force interoperability, and regional partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Pacific Fleet Visits CTF 76

Commander, Task Force 76 Public Affairs

September 10, 2025



OKINAWA, Japan – Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 Sailors and Marines, on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025.



Koehler met with CTF 76 leadership to discuss the America Expeditionary Strike Group’s recent Western Pacific patrol, where they worked with allies and partner nations to enhance interoperability, deter aggression, and to highlight the readiness of CTF 76 forces in competition, crisis and conflict.



“We were honored to have an opportunity to discuss the capabilities of the only forward-deployed Expeditionary Strike Group with Adm. Koehler,” said Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force 76. “It allowed us to highlight how the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group can be best integrated into a multinational force to maintain a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



Koehler also recognized three CTF 76 Sailors and Marines during his visit.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Emma Gleghorn, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso and Marine Corps Capt. Max Leigh were presented with a challenge coin by Koehler for their superior performance.



“It was such an honor to meet Adm. Koehler,” said Gleghorn. “Receiving his coin was one of the highlights of my time here, and I’m so grateful for the time he spent with our team.”



Koehler’s visit to Okinawa underscored the Pacific Fleet’s commitment to integrated maritime operations alongside the U.S. Marine Corps and highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen forward-deployed readiness, joint force interoperability, and regional partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations.