Chaplain Candidate Program Officers Embark Makin Island

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Five Navy Chaplain Candidate Program Officers (CCPOs) embarked the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 8-24, 2025.



The CCPOs onboard were Lt. j.g. Wyatt Linde and Ens. Kyle Klemencic, assigned to Makin Island, as well as Lt. j.g. Eric Bear, Ens. Gershon Ormeo, and Ens. Andres Garcia, all assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.



While in the CCPO program, candidates are commissioned as naval officers and receive on-the-job training under the supervision of a Navy chaplain.



During their time aboard Makin Island, the chaplain candidates shadowed the ship’s chaplains, Lt. Cmdr. Saul Burleson and Lt. Cmdr. Keith Ellison.



“While the chaplain candidates are with us they minister to the crew in the left and right lateral limits of their organization,” said Burleson. “They are leading bible studies, deckplating, and providing pastoral care to our Sailors. They’re observing our underway evolutions from setting sea-and-anchor to our ballasting demo. They basically get to see what the ship does, including what kind of ministry we offer.”



The CCPOs walked the deckplates and visited Sailors in their designated places of work and helped with tasking. They put themselves in the Sailors’ shoes during the long working hours of being out to sea.



“We did deck plate ministry and went to various departments and shops to talk to Sailors,” said Lt. j.g. Wyatt Linde, a Chaplain Candidate Program Officer. “We got to know their stories, who they were, and offer the support that we could. We also showed our faces and got to know them so that when they come to a Chaplain they already feel that comfortability.”



The Chaplain Candidate Program familiarizes graduate students of religion with professional naval chaplaincy. The chaplain candidates are in the process of completing their theological training or serving two years of full-time ministry within their faith group, which is required before they can become Navy Chaplains.



The program offers the unique opportunity for seminary students to receive military training and experience while discerning a call to naval chaplaincy. Upon graduation and completion of two years of full-time ministry, candidates may apply to become fully-fledged chaplains.



“The Chaplain Candidate Program is one of two accession pipelines that we have for the chaplain corps,” said Burleson. “The first pipeline is where we bring in direct accessions, which are ministers off the street, and the second pipeline is where we work with seminarians. That is where students who are going through their final three years of graduate education and are discerning a call to ministry to the sea services.”



Each year, nearly 200 chaplains and Religious Program Specialists (RPs) finish training at the Navy Chaplaincy School to get ready to support the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine communities. In addition, about 600 chaplains and 300 RPs receive extra training through mobile training teams.



Chaplains and RPs are crucial in their support of service members. They offer religious services and support, showing respect for different beliefs and backgrounds. Chaplains and RPs join military units both on land and at sea so they can always be there for service members and their families, day and night.



Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego.

