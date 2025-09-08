Enduring the hiring freeze, 87th FSS CDC keeps the mission running

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — Toward the end of 2024, Child Development Centers around the Department of Defense experienced a hiring freeze, and 87th Force Support Squadron CDC personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey worked to mitigate the impact and sustain operations.



During the difficult time, CDC staff members banded together to perform duties outside of their normal expectations to ensure the mission never stopped and JB MDL service members could feel confident their loved ones were properly cared for.



“We are considered mission critical; without childcare it directly impacts service members from focusing on their primary duties,” said Denise Lucarano, 87th FSS Child and Youth Services flight child development specialist.



While new student enrollment was paused due to reduced staff members, the CDC maintained normal operating hours at all four on-base, allowing active-duty families already enrolled in the program to continue care under the 87th FSS CDC team.



“It came to a point where we did not have enough staff to accommodate classrooms at full capacity,” said Marlene Quattlebaum, 87th FSS Child and Youth Services flight chief. “We had directors filling in as admin, cooks and classroom staff. The dedication our team has for the students and families helped to get the mission done every day. There were a lot of extended hours that were put into the operation to make it successful.”



Families on the enrollment waitlist had to be placed on hold and in some instances, needed to find off-base care for their children.



“Childcare is a mission-critical service, and the FSS never lost sight of that,” said Lt. Col. Amanda Gross, 87th FSS commander. “They showed remarkable resilience, stepping into multiple roles to make sure our families continued to receive the quality care they depend on.”



With the hiring freeze lifted, the CDC plans to hire new staff as well as increase classroom sizes. The staffing is currently the largest it has been since the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Childcare is a readiness issue,” said Col. Michael Stefanovic, JB MDL and 87th Air Base Wing commander. “Our CDC team never lost sight of that. They focused their efforts to ensure our [service members] are ready for the fight.”

