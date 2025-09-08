Wiregrass Rugby Club Quickly Gains Momentum, Hosts First Exhibition Matches

Courtesy Photo | The men's team of the Wiregrass Rugby Club based out of Fort Rucker, Ala. poses after...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The men's team of the Wiregrass Rugby Club based out of Fort Rucker, Ala. poses after a recent match. (Contributed Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — The Wiregrass Rugby Football Club, founded in July 2024 by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Lewis, Staff Sgt. Theodore Wright, and Col. Keith Benoit, has rapidly grown from a group of players seeking a local team to a burgeoning force in the True South Rugby Union.

Initially established to fulfill the founders’ desire to play rugby in the Wiregrass region, the club quickly attracted interest from both military and civilian residents. Following its first practice on August 22, 2024, the club’s leadership focused on securing equipment, jerseys, and a league affiliation.

By November 2nd, the Wiregrass Flyers – the men’s team – had joined the True South Rugby Union and competed in its first tournament, the Battleship Rugby Invitational Tournament. Despite fielding a team largely comprised of novices, the Flyers won their first two matches and finished third overall. The team has since participated in tournaments in Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbus, Georgia, with individual players also competing in additional events to hone their skills.

The women’s team, the Lady Flyers, is currently developing, playing with neighboring clubs to gain experience while working towards fielding a full team within the next year.

The club is now equipped with professional-grade kits and advanced practice equipment, thanks to sponsorship from the Fort Rucker Thrift Shop. The men’s team will kick off its first competitive season Saturday, September 13th, by hosting an exhibition match featuring teams from Panama City Beach, Florida, Montgomery, and Mobile, Alabama.

“Our current goal is to spread the sport of rugby throughout the Wiregrass region,” said Lewis. “We want to provide an outlet for people to play and offer another event for spectators in the area. Ultimately, we hope to establish a youth team to provide opportunities for students pursuing collegiate and professional rugby careers.”

The Wiregrass Rugby Football Club aims to become a cornerstone of the local sports community, fostering both athletic competition and community engagement.

The club will host a round-robin tournament on Saturday at the fields behind the main physical fitness center, featuring the Montgomery Yellowhammers, Battleship RFC, and the Panama City Beach Hurricanes, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions will be available from the Fort Rucker MWR food truck. The Rugby Club will be selling snacks and drinks as well.