Chemical Attack Puts 2CR to the Test at Saber Junction 25

Photo By Maj. Brian Sutherland | The headquarters element of 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, reacts to a simulated chemical attack at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. The unit was being targeted by indirect fire and chemical rounds to simulate a coordinated enemy attack on a headquarters position. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is currently at JMRC executing Saber Junction 25, where they are focusing on developing individual and leader skills at the tactical level, and building their unit's combat readiness during force-on-force scenarios.

Hohenfels, GERMANY – As the morning fog lifted during the early hours of Saber Junction 25, yellow and white smoke fell on top of the headquarters element of 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. They were about to experience a simulated chemical attack, which would test the unit’s ability to operate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) environment.



“Gas! Gas! Gas!” yelled Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Hamako, “Grab your masks and get accountability!” as the simulated artillery rounds impacted around the squadron command post. Soldiers ran frantically through the wood line to grab their gas masks while also treating casualties who were injured from the attack. The unit was being targeted by indirect fire and chemical rounds to simulate a coordinated enemy attack on a headquarters position. Yellow smoke represented chemical rounds while the white smoke was generated by CS gas grenades, forcing Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry regiment to dawn their gas masks. If they failed to get their masks on in time, the Soldiers would experience an intense and very uncomfortable burning sensation to their eyes, skin, and lungs.



The chemical attack threat in a combat environment can include both military-grade chemical weapons and toxic industrial chemicals, posing risks from nerve agents, blistering agents, and choking agents. To ensure protection from these type of threats, it requires individuals to use protective masks and clothing, seek protection in vehicles, and conduct training to ensure soldiers can operate in a CBRN environment. This is what Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment are being tested on and are required to undergo to be prepared for a future fight.



At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), the 2nd Cavalry Regiment is training to face a chemical threat at the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed combat training center. The training at JMRC provides realistic and tough training for units on large-scale combat operations. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is currently at JMRC conducting Saber Junction 25, where they are focusing on developing individual and leader skills at the tactical level, and building their unit’s combat readiness during force-on-force scenarios.