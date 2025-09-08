Capt. Regina A. Costanzo named Inaugural 2025 Joint Physician Associate of the Year

Photo By Otis Toussaint | Brigadier General Bill Soliz, Director DHA G/3/5/7 and Chief of the U.S. Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Otis Toussaint | Brigadier General Bill Soliz, Director DHA G/3/5/7 and Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps, announces CPT Regina A. Costanzo as the inaugural 2025 Joint Physician Associate of the Year during the Annual Society of Army Physician Associates (SAPA) Continuing Medical Education Conference in San Antonio, Texas. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2025 – Capt. Regina A. Costanzo has been selected as the inaugural 2025 Joint Physician Associate of the Year, an award created to recognize excellence across the Joint Medical Force and highlight the growing impact of physician associates in military medicine.

The competition for this first-of-its-kind honor was extensive, attracting top candidates from across the services. Nominees were evaluated on a comprehensive set of criteria that went far beyond clinical skill. Candidates completed a physical fitness assessment, a rigorous written examination, and an oral board conducted by each service PA consultant or senior PA lead. This demanding process tested their ability to perform under pressure, integrate medical knowledge with operational realities, and demonstrate leadership and strategic vision.

“Establishing this award ensures we are recognizing physician associates not only for their clinical acumen, but also for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to Joint readiness,” said Capt. Carl Long during the event.

Capt. Costanzo distinguished herself among the field of competitors by demonstrating excellence in operational medicine at the highest levels. She has led critical medical operations supporting senior leaders, integrating contingency planning, en-route care preparedness, and interagency coordination to ensure mission success. Her calm demeanor and flawless execution in high-pressure environments have earned her recognition as a trusted medical leader.

Capt. Costanzo has consistently demonstrated leadership in demanding roles. While serving with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany as an Aeromedical Physician Associate, she provided critical trauma care and offered expert medical guidance to command during complex, multinational training exercises conducted within the European Command. Demonstrating an innovative spirit, she also spearheaded the development of a 3D printing program, pushing the boundaries of trauma care capabilities.

Later, with the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Capt. Costanzo shouldered the significant responsibility of safeguarding the medical readiness of over 700 aircrew members. She also directly oversaw the operations of the aviation clinic and ensured the organization maintained full compliance with all relevant regulations through successful inspections. As an Evacuation Platoon Leader and Battalion Medical Officer, she expertly directed critical MEDEVAC and CASEVAC operations. She was entrusted with the management of substantial medical assets worth millions of dollars and dedicated herself to the professional development of her team, mentoring both medics and junior leaders.

Capt. Costanzo is a distinguished graduate of West Point and the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Captains Career Course. She has pursued advanced training in tropical medicine, tactical combat casualty care and global health; reflecting her commitment to continuous professional growth and the advancement of military medicine.

By excelling in the Joint PA of the Year competition, Capt. Costanzo has demonstrated that the profession is about more than clinical excellence—it is about character, competence, and commitment. Her contributions in 2025 have directly strengthened Joint medical readiness, advanced executive medical response capabilities, and elevated the reputation of Army and Joint PAs alike.

The inaugural competition marks the beginning of a new tradition that will continue to spotlight the contributions of physician associates across the Department of Defense. “Capt. Costanzo’s accomplishments embody what it means to be a Joint Force multiplier,” said Brigadier Bill Soliz. “Her leadership, innovation, and dedication to mission readiness sets a standard for all who serve in the PA profession.”

The creation of this award ensures that future generations of Physician Associates will have a platform to showcase their operational skills, strategic vision, and professional excellence. As the first recipient, Capt. Costanzo has set a high bar for those who will follow.