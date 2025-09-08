Protection experts remind workforce, ‘preparedness starts at home’

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command’s protection division is educating the workforce about how to stay prepared ahead of emergencies.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency has observed National Preparedness Month since 2004. This year, the theme is “Preparedness Starts at Home.”



“Being prepared for a disaster is something everyone should plan for,” said Ashley Stolze, AMC’s provost marshal and protection division chief. “You need to consider supplies for an emergency for three to 14 days. Depending on the severity of the disaster, it can take emergency responders and infrastructure teams days to weeks to reach effected areas.”



Stolze said kits should include food, water, medication, important documents, cash, pet supplies and more. While preparing one can sound daunting, families can improve their kits over time, said Brian Rapplean, an emergency management and continuity of operations specialist at AMC.



“Keep it simple,” Rapplean said. “Being prepare doesn’t take a lot of money. Start building a preparedness list and expand upon it.”



The AMC protection division has been pulling together events and informational displays to educate the workforce. The headquarters lobby has tables with examples of what to include in a safety kit, as well as handouts with emergency information.



In addition, they have invited the Huntsville-Madison Emergency Management Agency to come to AMC for a “Prepare to Protect” event Sept. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During this event, AMC employees can connect directly with local emergency managers, ask questions and learn more about the resources available during disasters.



The team has also organized a “Weather Safety Talk” with the National Weather Service Huntsville Sept. 24 from 9-11 a.m. at the National Center for Explosives Training and Research building on post.



The protection division is also doing their part to stay prepared. They have been meeting with their counterparts on the installation and in the local community.



“It’s bringing everyone together to share resources and knowledge,” Rapplean said. “It’s about being able to pick up the phone, know who’s who, in a time constrained environment. An issue that happens with one tenant can impact all of us.”



Whether it’s an employee making a family emergency plan or an organization making sure it knows all the best stakeholders to work with in the event there is an emergency, the steps are straightforward.



“Make a plan. Prepare. Practice,” he said. “It’s no different than a fire drill.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 Story ID: 547695 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US