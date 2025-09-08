Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party

    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party

    Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Davidson, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Team McChord hosted a 2025 Summer Block Party, including sports, a car show, live music, food, and more at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 28, 2025. The event started early in the day and lasted until late afternoon directly following a pie-to-the-face fund raising event and the announcement of the car show prize winners.

    The event hosted a volleyball tournament and a pickleball tournament with teams winning exclusive bragging rights. Cornhole was also provided during the event and the McChord USO, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, and Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office were in attendance. During the block party, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Ankrah, 627th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team leader, acted as the DJ and Mark Wand, a Seattle-based guitarist and singer, acted as a live musical guest.

    The car show included a number of classic and new generation cars on display by their owners who competed to win the popular vote for each of the different categories. The event also provided food and drinks cooked and served by members of Team McChord’s Top 3 organization.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 15:52
    Story ID: 547692
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party, by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party
    Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volleyball
    Block Party
    Team McChord
    Car Show
    Summer
    Morale & Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download