Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party

Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Davidson, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels quality compliance section chief, delivers a pie to the face of Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Korchak-Campbell, 62d Airlift Wing command chief, during the 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 28, 2025. The block party offered free food and drinks, sporting events like cornhole, volleyball, and pickleball, a car show with prizes, a fund-raising pie-to-the-face event, live music, and other festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

Team McChord hosted a 2025 Summer Block Party, including sports, a car show, live music, food, and more at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 28, 2025. The event started early in the day and lasted until late afternoon directly following a pie-to-the-face fund raising event and the announcement of the car show prize winners.



The event hosted a volleyball tournament and a pickleball tournament with teams winning exclusive bragging rights. Cornhole was also provided during the event and the McChord USO, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, and Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office were in attendance. During the block party, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Ankrah, 627th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team leader, acted as the DJ and Mark Wand, a Seattle-based guitarist and singer, acted as a live musical guest.



The car show included a number of classic and new generation cars on display by their owners who competed to win the popular vote for each of the different categories. The event also provided food and drinks cooked and served by members of Team McChord’s Top 3 organization.