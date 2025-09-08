Team McChord hosted a 2025 Summer Block Party, including sports, a car show, live music, food, and more at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 28, 2025. The event started early in the day and lasted until late afternoon directly following a pie-to-the-face fund raising event and the announcement of the car show prize winners.
The event hosted a volleyball tournament and a pickleball tournament with teams winning exclusive bragging rights. Cornhole was also provided during the event and the McChord USO, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, and Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office were in attendance. During the block party, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Ankrah, 627th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team leader, acted as the DJ and Mark Wand, a Seattle-based guitarist and singer, acted as a live musical guest.
The car show included a number of classic and new generation cars on display by their owners who competed to win the popular vote for each of the different categories. The event also provided food and drinks cooked and served by members of Team McChord’s Top 3 organization.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 15:52
|Story ID:
|547692
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports, Cars, Music, Fun: The 2025 Team McChord Summer Block Party, by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.