DAF recognizes 97th SFS as Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year

The Department of the Air Force has recognized the 97th Security Forces Squadron as the Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year, highlighting not only their contribution to safeguarding Altus Air Force Base personnel and resources, but also to strengthening the Air Force as a whole.



The award reflects the squadron’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and teamwork in support of the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s global mobility mission.



“To be the one Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year, that’s huge,” said Chief Master Sgt. Donald S. Gallagher, Security Forces career field manager. “This award is earned by all of you sitting here right now.”



Maj. Chau Tran, 97th SFS commander, emphasized the individual and collective achievements of his Airmen.



"This award is a tremendous honor, and it truly reflects the dedication and hard work of every Defender in the 97 SFS,” said Tran. “We will continue striving for excellence, to innovate, and to find new ways to serve our Air Force and our nation. We are proud to be part of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’ and to contribute to the Air Force's global mission."

