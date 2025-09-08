Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAF recognizes 97th SFS as Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The Department of the Air Force has recognized the 97th Security Forces Squadron as the Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year, highlighting not only their contribution to safeguarding Altus Air Force Base personnel and resources, but also to strengthening the Air Force as a whole.

    The award reflects the squadron’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and teamwork in support of the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s global mobility mission.

    “To be the one Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year, that’s huge,” said Chief Master Sgt. Donald S. Gallagher, Security Forces career field manager. “This award is earned by all of you sitting here right now.”

    Maj. Chau Tran, 97th SFS commander, emphasized the individual and collective achievements of his Airmen.

    "This award is a tremendous honor, and it truly reflects the dedication and hard work of every Defender in the 97 SFS,” said Tran. “We will continue striving for excellence, to innovate, and to find new ways to serve our Air Force and our nation. We are proud to be part of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’ and to contribute to the Air Force's global mission."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 17:17
    Story ID: 547691
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF recognizes 97th SFS as Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit of the Year, by A1C Nathan Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    97th Security Forces Squadron
    Meritocracy
    Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download