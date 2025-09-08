USACE Value Engineering Team Recognized on Global Stage

Courtesy Photo | USACE Value Engineering professionals gather in Sacramento Calif., for the Value...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USACE Value Engineering professionals gather in Sacramento Calif., for the Value Engineering Course, July 18, 2025. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For the first time in its 250-year history, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earned a Top 20 finish for its innovative approach to project delivery against corporate powerhouses in the prestigious Project Management Institute (PMI), Program Management Office (PMO) Global Awards.



The USACE Office of Value Expertise’s achievement highlights the agency’s commitment to maximizing the return on investment for taxpayers and delivering critical infrastructure solutions efficiently and effectively.



“We use teams of experts to look for creative and innovative solutions to help us solve whatever challenges and constraints have been put in front of us,” said Corey White, USACE’s acting chief value officer.



Value Engineering is a systematic, team-based process ensuring projects deliver all necessary functions with the fewest resources, all without compromising performance, quality, or customer requirements. It is a Congressionally-mandated function for federal acquisitions, and USACE embraces this responsibility, leveraging it as an opportunity to validate approaches, eliminate waste and foster innovation.



“The government buys a lot of things – construction, services, products and more – and Value Engineering is one of the tools that helps us ensure that we’re getting (and delivering) value in our work,” said White.



While originating in the private sector during World War II, where the practice focused on profitability, USACE uses value engineering to maximize value for the public good, prioritizing quality, safety, reliability and efficiency.



The Office of Value Expertise, provides centralized support to all levels of USACE, including reporting, qualifications, training and standards. This centralized approach ensures consistent application of Value Engineering principles across diverse projects, from civil works to disaster response.



“We’re at an important time in the value industry, with continuous demands to go faster, streamline, and cut elements of work,” said White. “VE allows us to validate and pressure-test our solutions, creating a space for innovation and improving our designers by exposing them to a wider range of expertise.”



USACE faced stiff competition in the PMI PMO Awards, going up against prominent organizations like Delta Air Lines, Schneider Electric, Stanford Health Care, and even international entities like NATO’s Airborne Early Warning & Control Force.



The decision to enter the competition stemmed from the alignment between USACE’s value-focused approach and PMI’s recent shift towards principles-based project management.



According to White, the concept of a Program Management Office resonated with what the USACE Office of Value Expertise is trying to accomplish.



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Value Engineering professionals are transforming challenges into opportunities, delivering world-class projects that maximize value without compromising quality,” said Thomas Smith, USACE director of Engineering and Construction. “Through the dedication of our District and Regional Value Officers and the innovative support of the Office of Value Expertise, we’re not just saving money—we’re creating lasting impact for our stakeholders and communities.”



The USACE Value Engineering field boasts around 75 active members, drawn from diverse backgrounds including architecture, landscape architecture, biology, contracting, and specification writing.



Looking ahead, the Office of Value Expertise aims to refine the understanding of “value” itself, making it a more measurable and recognizable concept for leadership. They also plan to leverage emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to enhance VE analysis while maintaining a focus on expertise and quality.