FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Tech. Sgt. Martin G. Bacon, Jr., 24, killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 16, in Baltimore National Cemetery, Catonsville, Maryland. Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Bacon, a native of Baltimore, Maryland served in the 401st Bombardment Squadron, 91st

Bombardment Group, in the European Theater during World War II. He was killed on 20 December 1942, along with seven other crewmen, when their B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft was shot down near Bernierès-sur-Seine, France. One crewmember survived.



Historical records, including witness testimony, indicate that German military personnel recovered several sets of remains at the crash site and buried them in a civilian cemetery in nearby Evreux, France. Bacon was not recovered immediately after the war and was declared Missing in Action.



In 1948, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) recovered the remains buried in the cemetery in Evreux and reinterred them at the United States Military Cemetery (USMC) St. André. Based on DNA and forensic testing, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Bacon on Sept. 22, 2023.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home, 410-744-8600.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 14:02 Story ID: 547675 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1945, WWII Soldier Will Be Finally Laid to Rest in Virginia, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.