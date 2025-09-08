After Decades, Korean War Soldier’s Remains Return to Amarillo, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Ray Johnson, 20, killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 15 in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Johnson was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 1, 1950 after the enemy attacked his unit’s position near Changyong, South Korea. He was never reported as a prisoner of war and subsequent searches of the battlefield failed to recover his remains. With no evidence of his continued survival, the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Feb. 23, 1954 and he was declared non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Johnson on July 9, 2025.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 806-355-8156.

