FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Merrill E. Brewer, 26, killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 14, in Smith Cemetery, in Bridgewater, Maine. Duncan Graves Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Staff Sgt. Brewer served with the 858th Bombardment Squadron, 492nd Bombardment Group, Eighth Air Force, during the Second World War. He was killed on September 16, 1944 when his B-24J aircraft was hit by friendly fire and subsequently crashed near Bainville-aux-Miroirs, France. On 26 September 1944, graves registration personnel buried the remains identified as belonging to Brewer and three of his crewmates in a common grave at U.S. Military Cemetery (USMC) Andilly, France.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Brewer on April 18, 2025.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Duncan Graves Funeral Home, 207-764-0625.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:51 Story ID: 547672 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81 Years Later, WWII Hero to be Buried in Bridgewater, Maine, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.