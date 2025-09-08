Photo Story: Thousands train at Fort McCoy for CSTX 78-25-02

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown Aug. 14, 2025, for the 78th Training Division's Combat...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown Aug. 14, 2025, for the 78th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-25-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During August 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, institutional training, and for the CSTX. August is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy. Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during August. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

From Aug. 2-15, the 78th Training Division held its Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-25-02 at Fort McCoy. The exercise also included related exercises Global Strike 2025 and Global Medic 2025.



With those training events taking place the first half of August, and with other training taking place through the rest of that month, more than 12,000 troops trained on Fort McCoy during August, according Fort McCoy's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



In describing CSTX, the 78th Training Division stated it was multi-faceted, multinational, unique, and full of unique training.



“From live-fire ranges to medical simulations, engineering missions to multinational cooperation, the 78th Training Division led the way in preparing units for real-world challenges,” a 78th Facebook post states. “This exercise tested skills, strengthened readiness, and proved once again that we are ready to deploy, fight, and win.”



The CSTX and Global Strike had personnel from units like the 844th Engineer Battalion, 374th Engineer Company, 400th Military Police Battalion, 412th Theater Engineer Command, 209th Regional Support Group, 411th Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, 200th Military Police Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, 3rd Theater Medical Command, 363rd Engineer Battalion, and many more.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”