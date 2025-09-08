Gauley Season Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Summersville Lake, is ready for the annual ritual. The crowds have arrived—thousands of adrenaline-seeking paddlers and rafters making their pilgrimage from around the globe. They call it "Gauley Season," and they see the river as a "Beast of the East," waiting to be tamed.



The reservoir has served its purpose all year: holding back the heavy spring rains to prevent floods downstream and maintaining water quality for our neighbors. The lake levels have been charted, monitored, and managed meticulously. Now, the time has come to start the releases.



With the first weekend after Labor Day, the commands are issued. The water is let out in carefully controlled bursts. USACE continues to monitor our stream gauges, ensuring the water flows safely and predictably. Downstream, the Gauley River comes to life, its rapids transforming from placid trickles into a frothing, powerful torrent.



As the season progresses through the fall, the releases continue for five four-day weekends and then a couple of two-day weekends. While cheers echo through the gorge, our team remains focused on the readings, the flow rates, and the safety protocols.

