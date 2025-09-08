White Sands School students shine at NMSU Ballet Folklorico Kids Camp

Photo By Vanessa Flores | Anistacia Aragon is a pre-law student at NMSU and a member of the Ballet Folklorico...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Flores | Anistacia Aragon is a pre-law student at NMSU and a member of the Ballet Folklorico team. She took on the responsibility of mentoring and working with the eight-year-old campers and personally taught some of the Sun Chiefs dancers. some of its youngest members of Team WSMR perform on Sept. 6, 2025, at the halftime of the New Mexico State University football game. The young dancers performed alongside the NMSU Ballet Folklorico team, known as the Pride of New Mexico, as part of a kids' camp. see less | View Image Page

White Sands Missile Range (Sept. 9, 2025) - On Sept. 6, the New Mexico State University campus was filled with energy as young dancers performed alongside the NMSU Ballet Folklorico team, known as the Pride of New Mexico, during the Aggies' football game. White Sands Missile Range had some of the youngest members of Team WSMR participating. This memorable performance followed the university's inaugural kids camp, which took place on Sept. 5 and 6. Participants ages six to 12 had a unique opportunity to learn about the rich traditions and dance movements of Ballet Folklorico.



Three students from White Sands School, Leah Aguirre, Lily Clayton, and Violet Flores-House, proudly represented their school and White Sands Missile Range. It was a wonderful day to be a Sun Chief as the girls experienced Aggie pride and had the exciting opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd in a beautiful stadium. The camp also included children from other schools in Las Cruces and the surrounding area.



The camp offered a comprehensive introduction to folklorico dance, focusing on foundational skills and choreography, including a specially designed routine to the beloved piece, "La Negra." The excitement built as participants prepared to share the stage in front of enthusiastic fans, performing not only in the stands but also showcasing their skills during the halftime show.



Launched in 2022, the Ballet Folklorico program at NMSU has experienced remarkable growth, evolving from a group of just four dancers to a collective of 14 dedicated members. This expansion has made the group a beloved feature at home football games, often performing alongside Mariachi Orgullo.



Anistacia Aragon is a pre-law student at NMSU and a member of the Ballet Folklorico team. She took on the responsibility of mentoring and working with the eight-year-old campers and personally taught some of the Sun Chiefs dancers. Currently, she teaches at an elementary school and aspires to become a lawyer. In the future, she hopes to establish a non-profit organization that offers free Ballet Folklorico classes.



"This was our first time dancing with the kids. Since they are kids, I knew they would just be themselves. They were a bit nervous, but I wasn't worried for them because I knew they would enjoy themselves regardless of how it went. Ultimately, they had fun," said Aragon.



The inspiration for the kids camp came from Kimberly Robles Gil, co-captain of the Ballet Folklorico team. Her vision stemmed from a desire to share the joy and connection that dance brings.



"Watching the kids connect with the culture, grow in confidence, and express themselves through dance was truly meaningful," said Gil. "Being part of something that keeps our traditions alive for the next generation was an honor I won't forget."



The young performers dazzled both their mentors and the audience with their enthusiasm and spirit, said Carley Casey, Advisor to Ballet Folklorico Orgullo.



"The best part was the post-performance snack of apples and fruit snacks, a Pride of New Mexico tradition," said Casey. "Watching them dance in their skirts left a smile on my face for the rest of the game!"



The success of the first kids camp has set the stage for exciting possibilities ahead, including plans for future camps and the potential for collaborations with NMSU basketball performances. These initiatives aim to further cultivate community pride among younger generations.



As the Ballet Folklorico's program continues to grow, it remains a beacon of pride and community engagement. For updates on upcoming events and future camps, the best source of information is their Instagram page, which keeps the community closely connected at https://www.instagram.com/folklorico_prideofnm.