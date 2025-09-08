New Commanding Officer Takes the Helm at Office of Naval Research Global

LONDON — The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global welcomed a new commanding officer as Capt. Eric “Nutt” Hutter took the helm from Capt. Andy “Big Tuna” Berner in a formal ceremony at the HMS President, a shore establishment of the Royal Naval Reserve, Sept. 4.



Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus served as presiding officer at the change of command ceremony.



“ONR Global continues its critical mission to partner on naval scientific research around the globe for the Fleet and Force,” said Rothenhaus. “Capt. Berner has done a superb job leading the team to deliver for the Sailors and Marines we have the privilege of serving, and we are excited to have Capt. Hutter take the helm.”



ONR Global reaches across five continents with its headquarters in London and offices in eight other naval hubs — Arlington, Virginia; Santiago, Chile; São Paulo, Brazil; Prague, Czech Republic; New Delhi, India; Singapore; Tokyo, Japan; and Melbourne, Australia.



Hutter is in familiar territory as ONR Global’s new commanding officer. He served as the command’s executive officer since June 2023.



“I’m honored to take command of ONR Global and build on the strong foundation established under Capt. Berner’s leadership. Having witnessed firsthand the importance of preserving our military's technological advantage while deployed overseas, I deeply believe in ONR Global’s mission and I’m humbled to serve alongside such a dedicated group of professionals,” said Hutter.



Hutter, a naval aviator, brings a wealth of operational understanding to ONR Global with extensive experience conducting operations from aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers in support of Third, Seventh and Fifth Fleet Commanders. Completing five operational at sea deployments, Hutter served onboard USS Mustin (DDG 89), USS Preble (DDG 88), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



He graduated in 2001 from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He subsequently attended the University of San Diego in California and graduated with distinction from the Naval War College, where he earned master’s degrees in global leadership and national security and strategic studies, respectively.



Hutter succeeds Berner, who served as ONR Global commanding officer during a period marked by significant developments.



Under his leadership, the command executed over 400 international activities through the newly established Naval Science and Technology Global Engagement Plan.



“I’m proud of everything that our ONR Global team of professionals has accomplished,” said Berner. “It has been an honor to lead these all-star innovators. I am especially awed by the team’s impact through our three tenets: warfighter first, constant improvement and ONR Global family.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 12:28 Story ID: 547653 Location: GB Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Commanding Officer Takes the Helm at Office of Naval Research Global, by Cherish Gilmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.